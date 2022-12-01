On November 30, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infections.



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-01 20:45

Views:

On November 30, 2022, Baoji City reported 52 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 501-552 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

November 26th-27th, 9:00-20:00, Chencang Avenue, Chencang Avenue, Qianwei New City, District D, zero-degree modeling shop;

November 29, 9:03-9:15, Baicheng Pharmacy, Tianjiang Road, Zhaogong Town Street, Fufeng County, 12:11-12:14, east of the south entrance of Yiyuan Market, at the intersection of South Street and Naner Road, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County Side Yang Xiaowei mutton stall, 12:15-12:30 Fufeng County Chengguan Sub-district Office South Street and Naner Road Intersection, Yiyuan Market Nankou Qizhou Shuiweicheng store, 12:32-12:40 Fufeng County Chengguan Sub-district Office South Street and Naner Road Shandong roasted seeds and nuts shop on the west side of the south exit of Yiyuan Market at the intersection of Naner Road.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

November 26, 16:52-17:00, Lemeihui Fresh Supermarket, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

On November 27th, 10:55-11:05 Candide Supermarket, Baoping Road, Jintai District, and Fenglin Supermarket, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District, 17:10-17:21.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

November 26th, 10:30-11:32 Yuguo Scissors Noodle House, Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District, 11:35-11:50 Huishifu Snack Bar, Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District, 16:03-16: 10 Qiguo Fresh Store, Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District, 16:15-21:00 Yuguo Scissors Noodle Restaurant, Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District;

November 27, 10:30-15:14 Yuguo Scissors Noodle Restaurant, Union Road Fifth Avenue, Jintai District, 15:16-15:24 Nini Chuantuan Store, Union Garden Market, Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District;

November 28th, 10:40-12:20 Yuguo Scissors Noodle Restaurant on Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District, 12:24-12:35 Union Pharmacy, Fifth Avenue, Union Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

November 28, 10:00-11:20 Group 6, Wenjiazhai, Baoping Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

November 26, 8:30-18:30, Longxiang Food Factory, Bali Village, Baoping Road, Jintai District;

November 28, 7:30-12:00 Longxiang Food Factory, Bali Village, Baoping Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

From November 27th to 30th, Bada Commercial Bank, Tiantang Street, Liangting Town, Linyou County;

15:30-17:10, November 27, Tiantang Primary School, Liangting Town, Linyou County;

November 28, 7:40-12:10, 12:50-17:50 Tiantang Primary School, Liangting Town, Linyou County.

Asymptomatic infected person 7:

From November 26th to 29th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

8:50-9:26, November 26, Lijia Supermarket at the gate of Huayuan South District, North Section of Yuejin Road, Jintai District;

November 27, 9:30-9:35, Cainiao Station, North Section of Yuejin Road, Jintai District, Huayuan South District, 9:40-9:50, Lijia Supermarket, at the gate of Huayuan South District, North Section of Yuejin Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From November 26th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

November 26, 10:00-10:57 Roadside stalls near Fuxin Hotel, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District, 11:00-18:00 Fuxin Hotel, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District, 18:07-18:15 East Maochang Life Supermarket, Zhongshan East Road, Taiwan District;

November 27, 9:30-9:40 at the gate of Jintai Hospital, Renmin Road, Jintai District;

On November 28, Fuxin Hotel, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

From November 26th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons12:

November 26, 18:20-18:25 Yongxing Lane Square, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 13:

From November 26th to 30th, Group 8 in Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

From November 26th to 29th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons15:

From November 26th to 29th, Group 1 of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

November 26, 6:00-9:00 Nucleic acid sampling point of Shengshi Lanting Community, Daqing Road, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District, and Daqing Road East Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District, 9:30-10:10;

November 27, 6:00-9:30 Nucleic acid sampling site of Shengshi Lanting Community, Daqing Road, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District, 14:00-14:50 Daqing Road East Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District, 15:00 -15:20 Shilipu Sub-district Office, Jintai District, 15:30-18:30 Daqing Road East Community, Shilipu Sub-district Office, Jintai District, 18:40-19:20 Hengyuan, Daqing Road, Shilipu Sub-district Office, Jintai District Community, 19:30-20:00 Daqing Road Zhaoji Offal Store, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District, 20:10-21:00 Hengyuan Community, Daqing Road, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District, 21:10-23: 00 Daqing Road East Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

From November 26th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From November 26th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

From November 26th to 30th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

November 26-27, 8:30-11:30, 11:39-12:40 Yufeng Store, Qunqun Road, Qunqun Road Street, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

From November 26th to 29th, Group 9, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

From November 26th to 29th, the construction site of the project department of Kunlang Hanlin Huafu, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 26-28, 8:30-9:20 Qishan County Caijiapo Culture and Sports Center nucleic acid sampling site.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

From November 26th to 30th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

From November 26th to 27th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons27:

From November 28th to 30th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons28:

From November 27th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 30:

November 29, 16:40-16:50, Jinling Supermarket, 1st Floor, Disabled Persons’ Federation Complex Building, No. 4, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, and 16:55-17:00, Jiangtan Road Power Plant Market, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons31:

November 26, 9:35-16:00 Lanyue Online Store, Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District;

November 27, 17:00-17:09 Huibaijia Convenience Store, Jinling East Road, Jintai District;

From 16:20 to 17:30 on November 28, take the No. 16 bus (Longquan Primary School Station-Xiangong Station), and from 17:30-18:30 take the Tongcun Shuttle Bus (Shaanxi C69118) (Xiangong-Xinjie).

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

From November 26th to 29th, the Wangxia Group of Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 27th, 8:30-9:00 Xingfu Wanjia Supermarket, Donger Road, Weibin District;

November 29th, 9:00-9:30 Xingfu Wanjia Supermarket, Donger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

From November 26th to 29th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

November 26, 8:10-8:20 One Plus One Supermarket near the turntable of Shibahexibao Road, Shigu Town, Weibin District, 8:20-17:00 Turntable, Shibahexibao Road, Shigu Town, Weibin District labor market;

November 27, 18:54-19:00, Yangyang Store, Group 1, Longshanhe Village, Binhe Avenue, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

November 28, 8:30-11:20, Shibahexibao Road Turntable Labor Market, Shigu Town, Weibin District, 11:28-11:40, Wensheng Grain Shop, Baoguang Road, Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District; 15 :00-16:00 Hydraulic Machinery Factory near Jiameijia, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District, 16:29-16:40 Beixing Sanqiancheng Shell Gas Station, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 29, 14:50-17:30, Yangyang Store, Group 1, Longshanhe Village, Shigu Town, Binhe Avenue, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

From November 26th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

From November 26th to 29th, the Postal Bank of Fenghuang West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

From 6:30 to 6:58 on November 26, take the No. 8 bus (Tiewuchu Community Station-High-end Equipment Industrial Park Station), 7:05-11:40 Daduhui Construction Site on the West Line of Maying Town, High-tech Zone, 11:00 45-12:25 Roadside stalls near the High-end Equipment Industrial Park Station in the southern section of Shuxiang Road, Maying Town, High-tech Zone, 12:30-18:25 Dadu Hui Construction Site, West Line, Maying Town, High-tech Zone, 18:30-19:30 Bus No. 8 (High-end Equipment Industrial Park Station-Tiewuchu Community Station).

Asymptomatic infected persons40:

November 26, 18:30-19:00 Jiangsu Guild Hall, Qingjiang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons42:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infection43:

From November 26th to 29th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

November 26, 6:40-7:20 Take bus No. 43 (Shibahe Station-Xiguan Station), 7:30-12:00 Construction site next to Baozhong Road, Baoji City No. 1 Middle School, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District, 12 :10-12:22 Jinxin Noodle Restaurant, Baozhong Road, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 12:22-12:29 Xinhua Non-staple Food, Baozhong Road, Xiguan Street, Jintai District, 12:30-17:30 Xiguan Street, Jintai District The construction site next to the No. 1 Middle School of Baoji City, Middle Road, 18:00-18:05 Yuquan Market, Yuquan Road, Shibahe Street, Weibin District, 18:10-18:33 Team 1, Baoguang Road, Shibahe, Shigu Town, Weibin District Ximenkou Delicious Noodle Shop;

November 27, 6:40-7:10 Take bus No. 43 (Shibahe Station-Xiguan Station), 11:50-11:54 Banbaozhong Road, Xiguan Street, Jintai District High-quality spicy noodles, 11:54 -11:57 Times Department Store, Baozhong Road, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District, 12:00-17:30 Construction site next to Baozhong Road, Baoji City No. 1 Middle School, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District, 17:30-18:40 Take bus No. 43 Car (Xiguan Station-Shibahe Station), 18:40-18:44 Qishan Flavor Noodle Restaurant at the west gate of Shibahe Team 1, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 28, 7:00-8:30 Shibahe Labor Market, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 14:50-15:03 Shiba River East Noodle Shop, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 15:10-17:25 Weibin District Baoguang Road Shibahe Labor Market, 17:28-17:30 Xiaoniu General Supermarket, Baoguang Road, Weibin District;

November 29, 9:00-9:12 Xiaoniu General Supermarket, Baoguang Road, Weibin District, 14:30-14:39 Huijin Convenience Supermarket, Wangjiao, Shibahe Road, Weibin District, 14:40-14:50 Weibin District Pao Mo Restaurant next door to No. 93 Shibahe Road, 16:46-17:03 Yisifang Commercial Firm, Yushi Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

From November 26th to 28th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infection46:

November 26-28, 8:30-12:00, 13:30-17:30 Xibao Zhongxian Hongsen Packaging Co., Ltd., Yaodi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection47:

November 26-28, 7:50-12:00, 13:30-17:30 Xibao Zhongxian Hongsen Packaging Co., Ltd., Yaodi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

November 26-28, 7:55-12:00, 13:30-17:30 Xibao Zhongxian Hongsen Packaging Co., Ltd., Yaodi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

November 26-28, 8:00-17:20 Kangte Ceramics Factory, Jiantao Industrial Park, Chuangye 2nd Road, Caobi Town, Qianyang County.

Asymptomatic infected person 50:

From November 26th to 29th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 51:

November 26th, 19:40-23:00, Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, Yuejin Road, Chencangyuan Postal Baoji Branch, Jintai District;

From 7:25 to 8:20 on November 27th, Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, Yuejin Road, Chencangyuan Postal Baoji Branch, 8:30-9:00, take bus No. 31 (Chencangyuan Station – Didian Intersection Station), 14:30-14:50 Take bus No. 6 at Chencang (Qianhe Town Xiaocun Station-Didian Intersection Station), transfer to No. 54 at 15:00-15:30 to Xinguansen Building Materials Market, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 15 :35-15:55 Xinguansen Building Materials Market, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 16:00-16:30 Take No. 62 (Xinguansen Station-Didian Intersection Station).

Asymptomatic infected person 52:

November 27, 17:28-17:35 Vegetable shop on the 1-2-1 floor of Xingtai Garden, Hexie Road, Maying Town, High-tech Zone, and Cainiao Station, Hexie Road, Maying Town, High-tech Zone, 17:40-17:45.