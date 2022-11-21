Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on the Delineation of Epidemic Risk Levels in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-20 21:50

(No. 45 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will designate one high-risk area, specifically: Dongguan Commercial Street, Dongbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District (Dongmen Yuanhang Furniture City).

Apart from the high-risk areas mentioned above, Chencang District is a low-risk area.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 20, 2022