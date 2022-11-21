Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Hotspots Focus on Baoji City’s Announcement of the Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Delineating the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Hotspots Focus on Baoji City's Announcement of the Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Delineating the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on the Delineation of Epidemic Risk Levels in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-20 21:50
(No. 45 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will designate one high-risk area, specifically: Dongguan Commercial Street, Dongbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District (Dongmen Yuanhang Furniture City).

Apart from the high-risk areas mentioned above, Chencang District is a low-risk area.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 20, 2022

