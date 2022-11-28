On November 27, Baoji City reported 86 cases of asymptomatic infections.



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-28 23:05

On November 27, 2022, Baoji City reported 86 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 703-788 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

From November 23rd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

From November 23rd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

From November 23rd to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

November 22-26, Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 10:00 to 10:25 on November 23, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, the Candide Supermarket at the intersection of Xibao Middle Line and Xisan Road.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

From November 22nd to November 23rd, Shanjiu Primary School in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (formerly the school for children of employees of the Ninth Cotton Textile Factory in Shaanxi).

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

From November 23rd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

From November 22nd to 26th, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

November 22, Caijiapo No. 1 Primary School, Qishan County;

November 23, 17:50-18:20, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 300 meters east of the intersection of Kongming Avenue and Fenghuang East Road, Lubei Senmei Supermarket (Caijiapo store).

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From November 23rd to 26th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

From November 21st to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

From November 22nd to 26th, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

From November 23rd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 13:

November 22, 8:30-12:30 Shaanxi Nine Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

From November 23rd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 21-24, Group 7, Nanxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

November 22, 8:00-16:40 Shanjiu Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (formerly a school for children of employees of the Ninth Cotton Textile Factory in Shaanxi).

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

From November 23rd to 25th, Wangshang Group, Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

November 22-23, 8:00-12:00, 13:00-17:30 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, about 50 meters west of Caijiapo No. 3 Kindergarten, Weibei East Road, the construction site of the basement of Hanlin Huafu Hotel.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

From November 22nd to 25th, Group 2 of Nanxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

November 23, 14:00-15:00, 2nd Floor, Jialong International, No. 294, Jingyi Road, Weibin District (west side of the railway station);

November 24, 19:00-19:30 Group 10, Zhongyanshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

November 26, 9:00-9:30 Suning Appliance (Qiaonan Branch) in Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

From November 23rd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 22nd to 24th, Group 2, Dongyang Village, Diaowei Town, Chencang District;

From November 25th to 26th, Group 5 of Yulong, Siyuan Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

From November 25th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

From 18:35 on November 25th to 11:00 on November 26th, Taihe Hotel, east of the bus station on Xisan Road, New District, Fufeng County.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

From November 25th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

November 24th, 8:30-18:00, at the Kawata Mumen Store of Xibao Village Building Materials Market, Guozhen Sub-district Office, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

November 22-23, 9:30-21:00 Jialong International Hotel, No. 294, Jingyi Road, Weibin District;

November 24, 11:00-11:05 Xishanren Supermarket in Chencangyuan, Jintai District, 11:10-11:18 Noodle shop in Chencangyuan Market, Jintai District;

November 25, 9:00-10:10, Bairun Fresh Lianhua Farm Supermarket, Huochang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons28:

November 23, 9:20-17:30, Oscar Studios, fifth floor, Kaiyuan Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 24, 11:39-11:44 Wallace Store, No. 6, Building 1, Xifeng Road, Jinwei Road Community, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District, 15:00-22:10, Fifth Floor, Kaiyuan Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District Oscar Studios front desk.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 21, 8:30-11:30 Baiyun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 22, 8:30-11:10 Baiyun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 13:40-14:00 Zhouli Yipin, 1st Floor, Baiyun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 23rd, 8:30-11:20, Baiyun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 11:30-12:00, fried noodle stall downstairs, Jinger Road, Baiyun Hotel, Weibin District;

November 24, 8:30-17:30, Baiyun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District; 11:10-11:30, Mao Mao Dumpling Restaurant, Jinling Pedestrian Street, Xifeng Road, Weibin District; 14:30-15:00, Jinger Road, Weibin District Overseas Chinese women’s clothing on the third floor of Kaiyuan Mall, Erlu;

November 25, 8:45-9:20 Vanguard Supermarket, Kaiyuan Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 10:10-10:20 Comprehensive management counter, 1st floor, Civic Center, Chencangyuan 1st Road, Jintai District, 10:40-10 :45 Block B, Building 6, Administration Center, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 11:00-11:15 Sandi Ramada Hotel, No. 8 Baoguo Road, Jintai District, 11:30-12:00 Zhaoji, Wenhua Road, Weibin District Haggis Shop, 12:10-12:28 Zhouli Yipin, 1st Floor, Baiyun Hotel, Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 30:

November 22, 8:00-11:30, Renmin East Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Baoji Hezhong Finance and Tax Consulting Management Co., Ltd., 12:00-12:20, about 90 meters east of Meida New Village, Renmin East Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Eight rice noodle shop;

From 15:47 to 16:33 on November 23, take D6808 times (5 cars 13C) from Baoji South Station to Xi’an North Station;

From 11:27 to 12:30 on November 24, take train D2567 (4 carriages 05D) from Xi’an North Station to Baoji South Station;

November 25th, 7:10-7:20, 18:00-18:05 Stationery Convenience Store No. 2, Shangpin Youjia, the main entrance of Languang Yongjin Peninsula Community, Gaoxin 9th Road;

November 26th, 16:30-16:50 Gaoxin Avenue Baotai Home Honest People Supermarket (Baoti Store), 17:15-17:27 Gaoxin Ninth Road Languang Yongjin Peninsula Community Main Gate Shangpin Youjia No. 2 Stationery Convenience Store .

Asymptomatic infected persons31:

November 23, 10:00-11:00 High-tech six-way crane, truck distribution point; 17:20-19:00 open-air bean curd stall at Daijiawan Market, Guoshi Road, Jintai District; 19:30-19:50 Welfare lottery store in Daijiawan, Taiwan;

November 24, 16:30-17:00 Panlong Guandi, Longteng Road, Jintai District, 18:40-19:00 Aigou Supermarket (Paulong Store), Longteng Road, Panlong New District, Jintai District, 19:00-19 :50 Sunny Sky, Big Turntable, Administrative Center, Daqing Road, Jintai District;

November 26, 17:30-17:50, Xuguangjiahe Life Supermarket, Xuguangjiayuan Community, High-tech Zone; 19:17-19:35, Yujia Dumpling Restaurant, east of the south gate of Xincheng Hebin Community, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

November 26, 9:30-10:00 Maying Health Center, High-tech High-end Equipment Industrial Park.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

From November 20th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 24, 8:20-8:36 Hualian Supermarket, Yushi Road, Weibin District, 13:00-13:20 Shopping at China Resources Vanguard, Kaiyuan Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 25, 9:30-9:46 Vegetable Basket Aquatic Products Market in the west section of Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 10:20-10:36 Grain store near Huochang Road Community, No. 1 Huochang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

November 26, 9:00-22:00 Home Inn (Kaiyuan Railway Station) on Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

From November 21st to 25th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

From November 22nd to 23rd, Qixing Textile Factory in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

From November 22nd to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

From November 25th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infection 40:

From November 23rd to 24th, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

From November 25th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infection 42:

From November 21st to 24th, Group 1 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection43:

From November 24th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

November 23, 8:20-10:00 Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 11:00-12:30 Stories Hot Pot Restaurant, Fengyi International Wharf, Qishan County, 15:00-15:30, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County “Kang Dingxiang” tea house.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

November 22-26, 7:30-16:30 Wuzhangyuan Health Center, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From 23:30 on November 23 to 1:30 on November 24, Nanxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 8:30-10:30 “Million Square Meters” factory in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection46:

November 22-26, Wuzhangyuan Central Health Center, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

November 22, 16:00-20:00 Unit 2, Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 6:00-10:30 Longhu New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 26, 8:35-10:30, Qiweiyuan Food Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (in the MSG factory yard), 16:20-17:41 Worldwide Trust-Mart Shopping Plaza, Wuzhangyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection47:

November 24, 8:30-11:00 “Million square meters” factory and Rongding Company in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 25th to 26th, Wuzhangyuan Central Health Center, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

From November 24th to 26th, the Second Hospital of Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

From November 24th to 26th, Huayu Community and Qishan County Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 26, 13:10-13:20, Qinguo Agricultural Store, Fengdong Road, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 50:

From November 22nd to 26th, the streets near Yaohu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 51:

November 23, 7:45-10:30 Qishan County Post Bank Caijiapo Fenghuang Road Sub-branch, 12:10-12:40 Qishan County Post Bank Caijiapo Fenghuang Road Branch canteen in the staff dormitory, 12:52-13:10 Qishan County Caijiapo Liumi Convenience Store at the entrance of Zhenfengyi International Community, 18:00-18:25 Cake shop on the north side of Fenghuang West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County (east of Fengyi International Gate);

10:30-11:50, November 24, Shaanxi Health and Medical Group 702 Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 25th, 9:32-9:45 Qishan County, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Gas Company next to the gas filling station, Caijiapo Town, 12:35-13:20 Qishan County Post Bank, Caijiapo Town, Fenghuang Road Sub-branch, 13:35-13:50 Qishan Kangtai Pharmacy Gongnong Road Branch, Caijiapo Town, County.

Asymptomatic infected person 52:

November 22-26, Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 9:00-9:30 Angel Hair House, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 9:40-17:30 Angel Hair House (newly opened), Gaodian North Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:40-18: 00 Some restaurants on Gaodian Central Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 18:15-18:20 Caijiapo Kunlun Petroleum Gas Station (Checheng Station), Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 53:

From November 22nd to 26th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 54:

From November 21st to 26th, the Yuanjia Group in Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Caijiapo, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person55:

November 26, 8:30-10:10 Candide Supermarket, Baicuiyuan Square, Xinfu Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 56:

From November 23rd to 26th, Group 4 of Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 57:

From November 23rd to 26th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected person 58:

From November 23rd to 26th, Group 4 of Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection59:

From November 23rd to 26th, Xuanyuan Four Seasons Flower City Community, Qunqun Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons60:

November 21, 8:00-8:30 Yuejin North District, Yuejin Road, Jintai District, 16:30-17:30 Tianxi Dongjun Community, Gaoxin Road, 17:30-18:00 Yintai City, Jintai Avenue, Jintai District Chabaidao, 4th floor, 18:00-18:50 Angzhuo Kindergarten, Dongfeng Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 16:00-16:30 Gaoxin Road Tianxi Dongjun Community;

November 23, 16:00-16:30, 23:00-23:30 Baoji Railway Station waiting hall.

Asymptomatic infected persons61:

November 24, 10:00-12:00 Fufeng County People’s Hospital, Fufeng Maternity and Children’s Hospital, Fufeng County Shengli Hospital, 13:20-14:00 Daqin Food next to Mei County Third Hospital, 14:00-14:15 Mei County Third Hospital, Mei County Maternity and Children’s Hospital, 14:37-14:56 Liecui Fruit Shop, Meiyang Street, Shoushan Town, Mei County;

November 25, 9:00-11:30 Baoji Maternal and Child Health Hospital, Shennong Town Health Center, Weibin District, 409 Hospital, Baoji Dental Hospital, Baoji Jintai Hospital, 13:00-13:15 Madao, Jintai District Lane Snack City, 13:30-17:00 Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company Renhe Branch, No. 2 Zhongshan West Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons62:

November 22-25, 8:00-17:00 Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 7:56-8:00, Laotaimen Baozi Shop, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 12:07-12:30, Shuping Noodle Restaurant, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23rd, 12:10-12:40, Liji Hotpot Restaurant, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 18:20-18:30, Kuai Niao Station, Chunchun Avenue, Fulinbao Road, Jintai District;

November 24, 15:10-15:20 South Gate of Baoji Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, 15:25-15:35 Outpatient Department of Baoji People’s Hospital;

November 25, 10:00-12:00 Baoji Central Hospital, 12:02-12:20 Yikang Pharmacy, Dianzi Street, Jintai District, 12:32-13:01 Guanzhong Bone Soup Knife Noodles, Dianzi Street, Jintai District .

Asymptomatic infected persons63:

From November 23rd to 25th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons64:

From November 23rd to 26th, Ximazhuang Wangxia Group, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 12:20-12:30 Ximazhuang Village Clinic, Pucun Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons65:

From November 25th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons66:

From November 24th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons67:

From November 24th to 26th, Shaanjiu Third District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons68:

November 23rd, 19:00-22:30 Sandi, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, looking for fragrant Hunan cuisine;

November 24, 13:30-14:10 Panlong Yuanma Yongli Mutton Steamed Bun Shop, Baopan Road, Jintai District; 18:00-21:00 Da Sixi Old Hot Pot, Hongwen Road, Jintai District;

November 25, 13:00-13:15 Shaxian Snacks, Wuyue Plaza, Weibin Avenue, High-tech Zone, 22:20-22:40, Zhongyou Health Pharmacy, No. 8 Baoguo Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons69:

From November 24th to 26th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons70:

From November 24th to 27th, Building 2, Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection71:

At 12:15 on November 25th, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Baobao, and the point-to-point closed-loop transfer was carried out to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infection72:

From November 23rd to 27th, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons73:

November 23, 11:00-16:00 Hairdressing shop opposite Wuzhangyuan Junior High School, Beixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10:00-15:00, November 25, Auto Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 26, 9:00-17:00 Construction site of the fourth bid section of Meitai Expressway.

Asymptomatic infected persons74:

At 12:15 on November 25th, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Baobao, and the point-to-point closed-loop transfer was carried out to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected persons75:

From November 21st to 23rd, 8:00-18:00, the property company of Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons76:

From November 22nd to 26th, Building 5, Dianyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons77:

At 1:32 on November 23, I took the G1713 train from other provinces and arrived in Treasure, and the point-to-point closed-loop transfer was carried out to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected persons78:

From November 21st to 24th, 7:30-18:30, Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Senyuan Industry and Trade Woodenware Factory.

Asymptomatic infected persons79:

From November 22nd to 25th, 9:16-16:30, Weibin District Jingyi Road, outside the bridge hole of Yongjia Market;

November 26, 11:00-11:20 Outside the Big Meat Market, Renmin Street, Zhongshan Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 80:

November 23-24, 7:00-18:00, Hanlin Huafu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons81:

November 26, 9:20-9:26 Nucleic acid sampling site of Taisen Yijiayuan Community, Gaoxin 6th Road, 10:30-10:45 Yaqiang Convenience Store at the entrance of Taisen Yijiayuan Community, Gaoxin 6th Road, 17:20-17: 30 Kangshoutang Pharmacy, Gaoxin 6th Road.

Asymptomatic infected persons82:

November 26, 7:40-7:55 Nucleic acid sampling point in the railway community of Huochang Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons83:

November 22, 8:00-11:10 Gaoxin 4th Road, Gaoxin Hospital, 3rd Floor, Otorhinolaryngology Outpatient Clinic, 12:00-12:30, Gaoxin 4th Road, Gaoxin Hospital, Casserole stall on the second floor, 17:51-18:35 Gaoxin Chuan Chuan shop next door to Yihe Tang Milk Tea Shop on the 5th Road, 18:40-18:55 Meiyijia Convenience Store, No. 46, Gaoxin 5th Road, 19:00-23:00 Heijindian Bistro, Gaoxin 4th Road;

November 23, 12:00-12:20 Canteen on the second floor of Gaoxin Hospital, Gaoxin 4th Road, 17:30-20:00 Longting Landscape (Longting Seafood), Binhe Avenue, Weibin District;

November 24, 12:00-12:20 Canteen on the second floor of Gaoxin Hospital, Gaoxin 4th Road, 19:00-19:30 KFC store, Gaoxin 4th Road.

Asymptomatic infected persons84:

November 22, 14:30-15:40 YS hairstyle private customization club, Shengshi Plaza, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 14:27-16:30 Haitang Fashion Office Building, Administrative Avenue, Jintai District, 16:50-17:23 Gaoxin Ten Sports lottery store on Erlu, 18:30-19:30 Sports lottery store on the 4th floor of Gaoxin Tianxiahui, Premiere Cinema of Gaoxin Tianxiahui from 19:32-21:10;

November 23, 8:40-9:00 sports lottery store at the gate of Yuquan Road Market, Weibin District;

November 24th, 9:20-9:40 sports lottery shop at the gate of Yuquan Road Market, Weibin District;

On November 25th, Sports Lottery Store at Sanfu Gate, Jingyi Road Pedestrian Street, Weibin District, 16:50-17:50 Crowne Plaza Dongling, Jintai Avenue, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons85:

From November 21st to 25th, 8:10-9:20 nucleic acid sampling point in Wuyi Village, Dongguan Sub-district Office, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons86:

November 22, 9:00-11:30 Tianxi Agency, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.