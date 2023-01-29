67 projects in Baoji started intensively



2023-01-29

On January 28, Shaanxi Province held a centralized start-up activity for key projects in the first quarter of 2023. Municipal Party Secretary Yang Guangting and Mayor Wang Yong participated in the activity at the Baoji sub-venue. On the same day, 67 projects were started in our city, with a total investment of 41.7 billion yuan.

During the intensive start-up activities, Yang Guangting reported the construction plan of key projects in our city in 2023 and the start-up of key projects in the first quarter through video connection. This year, our city insists on organizing economic work through project construction and investment promotion, planning 733 provincial and municipal key projects, with a total investment of 394.7 billion yuan and an annual investment of 128 billion yuan, an increase of 22.6% compared with 2022. It is expected to stimulate fixed assets in our city Investments rose 10.5%. Among them, there are 446 industrial projects with a total investment of 228 billion yuan. The city has 470 new projects this year, with a total investment of 154.6 billion yuan. Yang Guangting said that Baoji City will take project construction as the main battlefield of the province’s “three-year” activities, work hard, work hard, work hard together, and make new contributions to the high-quality development of the province.

The Baoji sub-venue of the key project intensive start-up activities is located at the site of the 100,000-ton high-quality base wine production and supporting projects of Xifeng Liquor in Fengxiang District. The total investment of the project is 14 billion yuan. After the completion, the annual profit and tax will be 4 billion yuan, and more than 10,000 people will be employed. The average output value per mu is 5.5 million yuan.

City leaders Jing Yaoping, Liu Rongxian, members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Government participated in the event at the Baoji branch venue.

On the morning of the same day, Fufeng County, Mei County, Long County, Qianyang County, Feng County, Jintai District, Chencang District and Baoji High-tech Zone held project intensive start-up activities in their respective jurisdictions.