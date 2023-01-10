Baoji City issued a series of 1+5+N policies to support the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry



On the afternoon of January 9, Baoji City’s high-quality manufacturing industry development policy release and key project signing conference were held in Xi’an, and Baoji City released a series of “1+5+N” policies to support the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry. Vice Governor Ye Niuping, Secretary of Baoji Municipal Party Committee Yang Guangting, Mayor Wang Yong, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Jing Yaoping, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference Liu Rongxian, and Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Duan Xiaolong attended the meeting.

In order to seize development opportunities, strengthen industrial support, and be the vanguard of the high-quality development of the province’s manufacturing industry, Baoji City, based on the foundation of industrial development and the needs of enterprises, has launched a series of Policies and measures with more innovation and higher gold content will actively build a “1+5+N” policy system for the high-quality development of Baoji’s manufacturing industry. “1” means “Baoji City Unswervingly Strengthening Industrial Action Plan”; “5” means “Baoji City’s Several Policies for Promoting the High-quality Development of Manufacturing Industry”, including technological innovation, talent introduction, enterprise cultivation, brand building, and financial support Policy measures in 5 aspects; “N” refers to the three-year action plan for upgrading the city’s 13 key industrial chains. At the same time, it is clear that starting from 2023, the municipal finance will arrange a special fund of 500 million yuan for industrial development every year, which will be used for policy fulfillment and support for key issues.

Ye Niuping pointed out that Baoji is an important manufacturing base in our province, with a solid industrial foundation and great development potential. He hopes to take this event as an opportunity to unswervingly strengthen the industry and become a leader in the high-quality development of the province’s manufacturing industry. It is necessary to increase investment promotion, give full play to the guiding role of the government in industrial development, focus on advantageous industries, strengthen policy support, attract a group of hard-working enterprises, and promote the high-quality development of Baoji’s manufacturing industry. It is necessary to fully support the development of enterprises, improve the accuracy and matching of policies and measures, pay attention to the needs of enterprises, help solve the problems of enterprises settling in parks and capital investment, and support enterprises to increase capital and expand production. It is necessary to actively build a “pro” and “clean” political and business relationship, sincerely serve and help enterprises, and help enterprises grow and develop.

Yang Guangting said that unswervingly strengthening the industry and promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry is the specific practice of our city to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promote new industrialization. The city will adhere to the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a guide, thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Shaanxi Province, continue to strengthen Baoji’s position as a pacesetter and sub-central city in the high-quality development of manufacturing industry, and accelerate the construction of advanced manufacturing as the core city. Leading the modern industrial system, focus on building a national high-end equipment manufacturing base.

In his speech, Wang Yong said that Baoji will always take the responsibility of serving the country with industry and building a strong country as its own responsibility, and will vigorously develop advanced manufacturing as its top priority. “With sincere partners, we will strive to create a strong atmosphere where enterprises are most valued and entrepreneurs are most respected. The government and enterprises will work together to build Baoji into a more powerful national advanced manufacturing highland as soon as possible.

On the same day, Baoji Municipal People’s Government signed a service guarantee agreement with ten key industrial projects including BYD’s new energy auto parts project and Xifeng Liquor 100,000-ton base wine production project; Guangxi Yongxiang New Energy Vehicles and other enterprises have signed 20 investment promotion projects with a total investment of 21.06 billion yuan, involving titanium and new materials, automobiles and parts, superior equipment manufacturing, food industry, energy chemical industry, aerospace and other industries.

Relevant comrades of the provincial government, leaders of the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Department of Industry and Information Technology, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, Development and Reform Commission, and Department of Commerce, and leaders of Baoji City Wang Anzhong, Bian Yani, She Junchen, and Zhang Zhao participated.