Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-11-30 15:01

On November 29, Mayor Wang Yong inspected epidemic prevention and control, market supply guarantee and fire safety work in the urban area. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the latest deployment requirements for national and provincial epidemic prevention and control, adhere to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, implement twenty optimization measures, and continuously improve the scientificity, accuracy and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control work, so as to Scientific, precise, systematic and efficient work measures have resolutely won this round of epidemic prevention and control and annihilation battle.

On the same day, Wang Yong successively came to Qinling Market in Jintai District, Jinxiu Dongcheng District, Baoji College of Arts and Sciences, Hengfeng Garden Vegetable Wholesale Market, Lianhuo Expressway Baotai Toll Station Exit, and learned more about epidemic prevention and control, material supply and fire safety, etc. Happening.

Wang Yong pointed out that the current epidemic situation in our city is complicated and severe, and the prevention and control work is at a critical moment. It is necessary to unswervingly implement the “three firmnesses”, continuously speed up nucleic acid screening, flow investigation and investigation, and transfer and isolation, scientifically delineate risk areas, and effectively implement control measures to achieve fast sealing and quick release, and all solutions should be released. We will do our best to curb the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to further strengthen the work force, do a good job in ensuring the daily life services of the masses, fully meet the special needs of the masses such as medical treatment, do a good job in guaranteeing the supply of important livelihood commodities, and ensure that basic livelihood services are continuously available and guaranteed during the epidemic. It is necessary to adhere to the simultaneous promotion of anti-import and anti-spillover, strictly implement the measures of “on-site inspection, on-site inspection, and on-site management”, optimize the work process, accurately implement policies, and strive to build a strict line of defense against external imports.

Wang Yong emphasized that departments at all levels should further enhance risk awareness and prevention awareness, focus on the weak links of fire safety during the epidemic period and key parts such as high-rise buildings and large commercial complexes, carry out all-round investigation and management of fire safety hazards, and timely rectify damage to fire protection facilities , occupying and blocking fire exits and other chronic diseases. It is necessary to coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control and safe production, consolidate the main responsibility, strengthen preventive measures, strictly prevent and resolve risks and hidden dangers in various fields, resolutely guard the bottom line of safe production, and ensure the safety and stability of the city’s overall social situation.

Deputy Mayor She Junchen participated in the investigation.