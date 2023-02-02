The second meeting of the 13th Baoji Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully concluded



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-02 15:46

Views:

Gather wisdom and seek development, and build a dream together to start a new journey. The second meeting of the 13th Baoji Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully concluded on February 1 after successfully completing various agendas.

Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Liu Rongxian, Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Party Group, Zhang Deke, Deputy Secretary and Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Party Group, Ming Tao, Li Junke, Zhang Jianke, Zhang Nan, Li Xiaohong, and Zhu Xiaoqiang, Secretary-General of the CPPCC, sat in the front row of the rostrum seat.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Wang Yong, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress Jing Yaoping, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Duan Xiaolong, Members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee Jia Minliang, Ding Shengren, Zhang Lijin, Shi Zhen, Zhang Wei, Wang Anzhong, Gao Hongzhen, Zhao Jiahong, Bian Yani, Liu Hongyang, Deputy mayor of the municipal government, vice chairman of the 12th CPPCC, president of the Municipal Intermediate People’s Court, chief prosecutor of the Municipal People’s Procuratorate, director of Baoji Vocational and Technical College and Shaanxi Mechanical and Electrical Vocational and Technical College, secretary general of the municipal government, and municipal democratic parties , The person in charge of the Federation of Industry and Commerce took a seat on the rostrum.

Liu Rongxian presided over the closing meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting passed the resolution of the second meeting of the 13th CPPCC Baoji Committee on the work report of the Standing Committee, the resolution of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC Baoji Committee on the report on the proposal work since the first meeting of the 13th CPPCC, and the resolution of the 13th CPPCC Baoji City The report on the review of proposals at the second meeting of the committee, the political resolution of the second meeting of the 13th CPPCC Baoji Committee; read the “CPPCC Baoji Committee’s Commendation on Outstanding Proposals, Advanced Units and Advanced Individuals in the First Session of the 13th CPPCC” “Notification” “Notice of the Baoji Municipal Committee of the CPPCC on the Commendation of Excellent Social Conditions and Public Opinion Information, Advanced Collectives and Advanced Workers Reflecting Social Conditions and Public Opinion Information in 2022”.

Liu Rongxian pointed out that at this meeting, under the strong leadership of the Baoji Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, all CPPCC members, with full political enthusiasm and a high sense of social responsibility, focused on major issues related to the city’s economic and social development and practical issues involving the vital interests of the masses. Negotiating and discussing state affairs, actively offering advice and suggestions, enhanced ideological identity, gathered broad consensus, demonstrated the unique and unique political advantages of specialized consultation institutions in ensuring that the people are the masters of the country, and reflected the national responsibility of the majority of committee members to perform their duties for the country and the people. The country’s sentiments have demonstrated the vitality of the CPPCC’s deliberative democracy.

Liu Rongxian emphasized that the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee made comprehensive arrangements for in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The deployment requirements of the 13th Municipal Party Congress and the 3rd Plenary Session of the 13th Municipal Party Committee, actively practice the whole process of people’s democracy, give full play to the role of special consultation agencies, extensively gather unity and struggle in a concentric circle, forge ahead on a new journey, and write a new chapter with one heart, with The new work of the CPPCC has added luster to the overall work, showing new achievements and making new contributions in the vivid practice of Baoji’s high-quality development.

Liu Rongxian demanded that CPPCC organizations at all levels and members of the CPPCC should build their souls with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, “forge the true character of loyalty” in strengthening political leadership, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two establishments”. We must maintain a political orientation in our words, political principles in our actions, and political considerations in our actions; we must continue to improve the quality of the party building work of the CPPCC, and strive to build a stronger “important position” and a broader “important platform”. Build “important channels” more smoothly. It is necessary to “highlight the characteristics of the CPPCC” in terms of high-quality development, closely follow the overall situation of the central government, focus on the “1450” strategy, closely follow the “ten key tasks”, carry out in-depth investigation and research, and accurately advise on government affairs; focus on high-quality Development and major project construction, deepen democratic supervision, and promote the efficient implementation of goals and tasks; focus on the expectations of the masses, formulate words and strategies for the convenience of the people, and work together to solve the urgent problems and worries of the masses, and improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

Liu Rongxian requested that “enhance the foundation of duty performance” on the drawing of the largest concentric circle, integrate consensus building into investigation and research, inspection and investigation, negotiation and performance of duties, etc., and continue to strengthen the consensus of the masses on accelerating development; The forces that can be united should be widely united, gather the unity of “hard work, hard work and quick work”, and gather the unity of “hard work and work together”. It is necessary to “sharpen the quality of struggle” in shaping and upgrading the image, strengthen first-class standards, establish a sense of quality, focus on hard work, implement implementation, and seek practical results; improve the ability to perform duties, strengthen the linkage between the CPPCC in cities, counties, and districts, and create more Baoji CPPCC system identification It is necessary to temper the excellent work style, conscientiously implement the requirements of the provincial party committee’s “high-quality project promotion year, business environment breakthrough year, and cadre style ability improvement year”, and often make up for the municipal party committee’s “ten insistences and ten oppositions” Short boards, strengths and weaknesses, promote the unity of the CPPCC into a “hard steel”, perform the “Concerto” around the center, and sing the “Chorus” well for the overall situation, live up to the times, take responsibility, and strive to create a new era of the CPPCC In order to forge ahead on the new journey of Chinese-style modernization and write a new chapter of Baoji’s high-quality development, draw larger concentric circles and gather stronger centripetal force.

After the successful completion of various agenda items, the conference closed with the majestic national anthem.