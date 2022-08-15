The 6th Silk Expo Baoji Investment Cooperation Symposium Held



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-08-15 10:08

On the afternoon of August 13, the 6th Silk Expo Baoji Investment Cooperation Forum was held in Xi’an, with 30 signed projects with a total investment of 51.516 billion yuan. Liu Kuanren, Vice Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Mayor Wang Yong, Jing Yaoping, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Liu Rongxian, Chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting.

Liu Kuanren pointed out at the meeting that in recent years, Baoji City has always adhered to the establishment of a real economy, based on industrial development, and focused on industrial ecological layout, with unlimited business opportunities and bright prospects. It is hoped that the majority of entrepreneurs will come to the prosperous development of Baoji, draw a blueprint with the local government, work together to create brilliance, and jointly create a new situation of leapfrog development and mutual benefit. The Provincial Political Consultative Conference will also give play to its own advantages, support Baoji as always, and help Baoji’s economic construction and development to a new level.

Yang Guangting said that at present, Baoji is currently studying and implementing the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech in Shaanxi, and is concentrating on building a national high-end equipment manufacturing base and a national comprehensive transportation hub, and continuing to build a first-class with the highest efficiency, lowest cost and best service. business environment, and create a safe, convenient, beautiful and happy city. All entrepreneurs are welcome to come to Baoji to deploy high-end industries, build innovative platforms, invest in urban construction, and strive to be “partners” of Baoji’s high-quality development, sharing policy dividends, industrial dividends, location dividends, and platform dividends to create a better future.

In his speech, Wang Yong said that Baoji has a profound cultural heritage, strong industrial strength, beautiful ecological environment and superior transportation location. Currently, it is implementing the “One Four Fifty” strategy, accelerating the construction of sub-centers, and making every effort to build a pioneer area, which contains huge investment space and development opportunities. He sincerely invites all entrepreneurs to enter Baoji and invest in Baoji. Baoji will, with the greatest sincerity, highest efficiency and best service, make every effort to create an open highland, an investment depression, a prosperous land and a development treasure land, and work with you to create a more dazzling win-win cooperation. new chapter.

The projects signed at the meeting include a 100,000-ton high-quality Fengxiang base wine production project in Fengxiang District with an investment of 14 billion yuan, a pumped storage project in Dazhuangli in Chencang District with an investment of 12 billion yuan, and an annual output of 30,000 tons in Fufeng County with an investment of 2.16 billion yuan. High-precision lithium battery copper foil production line projects, including 22 industrial projects, 1 agricultural project, and 7 commercial, cultural and tourism projects.

Wang Hongwei, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Commerce, and Jia Minliang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Executive Deputy Mayor, attended the meeting. Vice Mayor She Junchen presided over the meeting.