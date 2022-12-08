Baoji city reports 21 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-08 19:04

On December 7, 2022, Baoji City reported 21 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 5, asymptomatic infection 6, asymptomatic infection 7, asymptomatic infection 9, asymptomatic infection 10, asymptomatic infection 11, asymptomatic infection 13, asymptomatic infection 16, asymptomatic Infected person 17, asymptomatic infected person 20:

From December 2nd to 6th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

On December 2, I took the K4630 train from other provinces to Xi’an Railway Station, and transferred to the centralized isolation point point-to-point.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

On December 5, he took train G2096 from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and was transferred point-to-point to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

From December 3rd to 4th, 4:00-10:00, Fufeng County Chengguan Sub-district Office, Fujiang Road Old District Night Market Facade Room (next to Yongqiang Barbecue Shop) sells vegetables wholesale.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

On December 5, he took the G3182 train from other provinces into Shaanxi, and transferred to the centralized isolation point point-to-point.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

On December 3rd, Jintai District Qunzhong Road Heating Company.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

From December 3rd to 6th, the property of Jinxiu New Town Community, Baoping Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

On December 3, he took the G429 train from other provinces to Baoji South Railway Station, and was transferred to the isolation point point-to-point.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

On December 3, I took the K134 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, and was transferred point-to-point for home isolation.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

December 3rd, 9:00-18:00, 19th Floor, Mingzuo, Kaixuan City, Jintai Avenue, Jintai District, Shaanxi Le Rong Rong Health Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Chain Co., Ltd.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

On December 3, I took the G1714 train from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and transferred to the centralized isolation point point-to-point.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

December 4th, 8:00-12:00, 13:30-17:25, 19th Floor, Mingzuo, Kaixuan City, Jintai Avenue, Jintai District, Shaanxi Lerongrong Health Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Chain Co., Ltd.;

There will be no social activity track from December 5th to 6th.