Baoji City reports 6 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-10-09 13:00

On October 8, 2022, Baoji City reported 6 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1: (The province announced the local asymptomatic infection 2)

October 6, 18:34-18:37 Gas station in Meixian service area of ​​Lianhuo Expressway, 19:42-19:50 Baoji West Exit of Lianhuo Expressway, 20:05-20:12 Jiansheng University, Jiangtan Road, Weibin District Pharmacy Qinji Store, 20:13-20:30 Tianyuan Dumpling Restaurant in Fujia Village Market, Gaojia Town, Weibin District;

October 7, 6:40-6:54 Village Committee of Fujia Village, Gaojia Town, Weibin District, 7:00-8:20 Former site of the No. 8 Middle School in Fujia Village, Gaojia Town, Weibin District (renovated factory building), 8: 35-8:48 Mengjia Douhua Paobao Restaurant, Fujia Village Market, Gaojia Town, Weibin District, 8:50-8:55 Qianji Beef and Mutton Restaurant, Fujia Village Market, Gaojia Town, Weibin District, 9:09-9:13 Sinopec gas station near Baoji West Exit of Lianhuo Expressway, 9:14-9:15 Baoji West Entrance of Lianhuo Expressway, 10:08-10:10 Fengxiang Exit of Yinkun Expressway, 10:30-11:19 Chengguan Town, Fengxiang District Shengli Logistics Park, Xifu Avenue, South Street, 11:21-11:25 PetroChina Fengxiang Nanguan Gas Station, Yongcheng Avenue, Fengxiang District, Dongjiahe Village, Fanjiazhai Town, Fengxiang District, 11:55-20:00.

Asymptomatic infection 2: (The province announced the local asymptomatic infection 3)

October 1st, 9:40-20:50, Jiajiaxin Bookstore, Jingu Square, West Street, Guo Town, Chencang District, public restrooms on the south side of Yucaiyuan Square Road, and Bochuan Huajia Rice Noodle Shop at the intersection of Yucaiyuan Square;

October 2, 7:50-22:48, the public restroom on the south side of the road in Yucaiyuan Square, Jiajiaxin Bookstore, Jingu Square, West Street, Guo Town, Chencang District;

October 3, 7:15-20:38 Nucleic acid sampling site of Dongbao Village Committee, Guo Town, Chencang District, Jiajiaxin Bookstore in Jingu Square on West Street, Sausage Stall on the roadside in Jingu Square, Chaoyiku Clothing Wholesale City, lamps and lanterns Factory Snack City, public restroom on the south side of Yucaiyuan Square Road;

October 4, 7:14-13:25 Nucleic acid sampling site of Dongbao Village Committee, Guo Town, Chencang District, Jiajiaxin Bookstore in Jingu Square, West Street, Laoguan Fresh Noodle Shop in Beibao Village, and public restroom on the south side of Yucaiyuan Square Road , 14:50-11:10 the next day, Tuanjie Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

October 5, 9:25-9:30 Nucleic acid sampling site of Tuanjie Village Committee, Muyi Town, Chencang District, 12:25-12:30 Weimin Supermarket, Dongbao Village, Guo Town, Chencang District, 14:30-17:40 Jiajiaxin Bookstore, Jingu Square, West Street, Guo Town, Chencang District, 17:45-17:50 Public restroom on the south side of Yucaiyuan Square Road, Guo Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 3: (The province announced the local asymptomatic infection 4)

From 23:00 on October 2nd to 7:00 the next day, drive from other provinces (Henan R612**) to the south area of ​​Longxian service area of ​​Yinkun Expressway;

At 8:50 on October 3, closed-loop transfer from the Guozhen exit of Lianhuo Expressway to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infection 4: (The province announced the local asymptomatic infection 5)

October 2-4, Group 9, Wuxing Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 5: (The province announced the local asymptomatic infection 6)

October 3, 7:15-7:25 Mobile pancake stall in front of the Third Hospital of Meixian County, 13:05-13:15 Meixian Shoushan Street Office Weiyang Road South Section West Pai Qin Zhige Ball Soup Shop, 13 : 50-17:10 Unit 1, Building 10, Binhe Xuefu Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County, 17:50-19:38, Meixian Shoushan Street Office, Fengquan Road Cross Old Seat Chuanchuan Store;

October 4th, 7:19-7:45, Poly Huaying nucleic acid sampling site, Bawanghe Industrial Park, Meixian County, 7:58-8:35, Erdao Lane Food Market, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County (Xiaojia Douhua Paobao Shop, Steamed Meat Shop), 8:40-9:19 Honest People Supermarket in Shoushan Street, Meixian County, 9:20-9:23 Yuxing Supermarket in Erdao Lane, Shoushan Street, Meixian County, 14:52-14:57 Shoushan Street Office Liudaoxiang Nongfu Vegetable Garden Wangdu Butcher Shop, 15:13-15:20 Sinopec Gas Station opposite Meixian People’s Court, 15:32-19:30 East Building, Economic Development Zone, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, 19:45 -24:00 Building 3, Jinguiyuan Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County;

October 5th, 7:30-9:10 Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service Area, 9:20-9:30 Xiaozhuan Baozi Store at Daqiaokou, Jinqu Town, Meixian County, 9:40-11:00 Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service area, 11:20-17:30 Expressway Traffic Police Brigade Xibao Squadron (Meixian Changxing Expressway intersection), 14:35 Nucleic acid sampling point at Meixian Changxing Expressway intersection;

October 6, 9:25 at the intersection of Guozhen Expressway, Chencang District, 10:00-11:00 Audi 4S Store, Guozhen, Chencang District, 11:40-16:00, Building 3, Jinguiyuan Community, Shoushan Street Office, Meixian County, 16:00 24-24:00 Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service Area;

October 7, 7:00-7:10, Yamipi Store, Changxing Town, Meixian County, 7:30–24:00 Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service Area;

October 8, 6:10-7:30, Lianhuo Expressway Meixian Service Area.

Asymptomatic infection 6: (The province announced the local asymptomatic infection 28)

From 23:00 on October 2nd to 7:00 the next day, drive from other provinces (Henan R612**) to the south area of ​​the Longxian service area of ​​Yinkun Expressway to rest;

At 8:50 on October 3, closed-loop transfer from the Guozhen exit of Lianhuo Expressway to the centralized isolation point.