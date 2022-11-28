Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-28 11:12
Views:
(No. 50 of 2022)
According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 26 new high-risk areas, specifically:
1. Unit 1, Building 1, Jingwei Xintiandi, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
2. Unit 3, Building 106, Building 1, Unit 405, Unit 2, Building 402, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
3. Groups 2 and 7 of Nanxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
4. Group 7 of Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
5. Wangshang Group and Wangxia Group of Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;
6. Xingshen Temple Group, Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County;
7. Unit 2, Building 1, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;
8. Groups 2, 4, and 5 of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
9. Unit 3, Building 908, Shanjiu Third District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
10. Unit 1, Building 804, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
11. East Unit, Building 3, Caizhong New Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
12. Unit 1, Building 5, Dianyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
13. Groups 2 and 4 of Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;
14. Jialong International Hotel, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;
15. Jialong International Mall, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;
16. Yongjia Market, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;
17. Unit 1 and Unit 2, Building 2, Railway High-rise Community, Jinling Sub-district, Huochang Road, Weibin District;
18. Unit 2, Building 1, Railway High-rise Community, Jinling Street Office Huochang Road, Weibin District;
19. Unit 1, Building 22, Phase 3, Xuanyuan Shangcheng, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;
20. Building No. 13, high-rise building, No. 3 Company, China Railway No. 1 Bureau, Binhe South Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;
21. Unit 2, Building 11, North District, Phase I, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;
22. Unit 4, Building 19, Huamei Community, West Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;
23. High-level Huamei, West Community, Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
24. Unit 1, Building 3, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Xuanyuan Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;
25. Building 2, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Xuanyuan Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;
26. Unit 1, Building 1, Jinxiu East City, Dianyuan Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District.
Weibin District, Qishan County, and Jintai District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.
Special announcement.
Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)
November 28, 2022