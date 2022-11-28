Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-28 11:12

Views:

(No. 50 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 26 new high-risk areas, specifically:

1. Unit 1, Building 1, Jingwei Xintiandi, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 3, Building 106, Building 1, Unit 405, Unit 2, Building 402, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Groups 2 and 7 of Nanxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Group 7 of Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Wangshang Group and Wangxia Group of Ximazhuang Village, Pucun Town, Qishan County;

6. Xingshen Temple Group, Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County;

7. Unit 2, Building 1, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

8. Groups 2, 4, and 5 of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

9. Unit 3, Building 908, Shanjiu Third District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10. Unit 1, Building 804, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

11. East Unit, Building 3, Caizhong New Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Unit 1, Building 5, Dianyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

13. Groups 2 and 4 of Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;

14. Jialong International Hotel, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

15. Jialong International Mall, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

16. Yongjia Market, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

17. Unit 1 and Unit 2, Building 2, Railway High-rise Community, Jinling Sub-district, Huochang Road, Weibin District;

18. Unit 2, Building 1, Railway High-rise Community, Jinling Street Office Huochang Road, Weibin District;

19. Unit 1, Building 22, Phase 3, Xuanyuan Shangcheng, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;

20. Building No. 13, high-rise building, No. 3 Company, China Railway No. 1 Bureau, Binhe South Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

21. Unit 2, Building 11, North District, Phase I, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

22. Unit 4, Building 19, Huamei Community, West Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

23. High-level Huamei, West Community, Dongfeng Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

24. Unit 1, Building 3, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Xuanyuan Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

25. Building 2, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Xuanyuan Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

26. Unit 1, Building 1, Jinxiu East City, Dianyuan Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District.

Weibin District, Qishan County, and Jintai District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 28, 2022