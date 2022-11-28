Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



(No. 51 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for responding to the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, 24 new high-risk areas will be added in the city, specifically:

1. The sixth group of Guanting Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

2. The eighth and tenth groups of the fifth village of Shoushan Sub-district Office, Meixian County;

3. South Group and North Group of Heping Village, Yingtou Town, Meixian County;

4. Groups 13 and 2 of Beixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 3, Building 34, Building 1, Building 26, Huayu City Impression, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Group 1 of Yulong and Group 8 of Sanyuan Village, Caojia Siyuan Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7. Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8. Unit 4, Unit 1, Building 603, Unit 4, Building 327, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

9. Unit 1, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10. Unit 1, Building 5, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

11. Unit 3, No. 14 Tiandi Daguan, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Unit 2, Building 3, Fengyi International, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

13. Group 1, Nanxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

14. Zhaojia Group 1, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

15. Unit 2, Building 805, Unit 3, Building 812, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

16. No. 6, 3rd Floor, Comprehensive Building, Building 1, Timber Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

17. Shanjiu Lanfeng Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. The fifth group of Shuizhai Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

19. West Unit, Building B3, and Unit 2, Building B, Yahe Garden, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

20. Unit 2, Building 1, ICBC Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

21. Unit 1, Building 23, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

22. Unit 2, Yiyuan Shengjing, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

23. Liangtian Group, Jiaoliu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County;

24. Group 2, Nanwu Village, Qinghua Town, Qishan County.

Mei County and Qishan County are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 28, 2022