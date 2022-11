Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-29 20:22

(No. 52 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. From the date of release, the city will add 25 new high-risk areas, specifically:

1. Building 5, Railway High-rise Community, Office Huochang Road, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

2. Unit 4, Building 17, Family Hospital of Airport Road Station, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

3. Building 10, Tiewu District, Baoguang Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

4. Building 9, Jufeng Botanical Garden Ecological Community, Jiangtan Street Office, Weibin District;

5. Guangyuan Road Leather Goods Factory affiliated to Jinger Road Sub-district Office of Weibin District;

6. Building 7, Phase 2, Yicheng Jiangshan, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

7. The ninth group of Zhongyanshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

8. Unit 4, Building 6, Mingdewenfu Community, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County;

9. Unit 1, Building 17, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

10. Unit 1, Building 7, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 4, Building 7, Haifeng Garden Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 4, Building 8, Shuguang Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

13. Unit 3, Building 3, Courtyard No. 18, Shuguang Road, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District (the Family Court of the Taxation Bureau);

14. Unit 3, Building 42, District A, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

15. Unit 3, Building 21, District D, Dongren New Town, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

16. Building 38, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

17. Unit 1, Courtyard No. 88, Shuguang Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

18. Unit 1, Building 5, Phase I Community, Xuanyuan Four Seasons Flower City, Qunqun Road Street Office, Jintai District;

19. Unit 3, No. 113 Courtyard, Beishouling Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;

20. Unit 3, Building 8, Dongling New Times Phase I Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

21. Unit 1, Building 1, South District, Gongnong Xinyuan, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

22. Unit 4, Building 13, South District, Union Garden, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

23. Unit 3, Building 70, Yiran Family Hospital, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

24. Unit 2, Building 4, North District Family Courtyard, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

25. Unit 2, Building 4, Guangming Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District.

Weibin District, Fufeng County, and Jintai District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 29, 2022