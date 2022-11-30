Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City’s Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-30 15:32
(No. 53 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for dealing with the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 25 new high-risk areas

1. Construction site of Hanlin Huafu, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Units 1 and 4, Building 818, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Group 3, Nanshetou, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Group 2, Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 2, Building 2, Building 604, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Group 9, Loudi Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

7. Wangjia Group, Xiaoqiang Village, Jingdang Town, Qishan County;

8. Unit 1, Building 9, Zone B, Phase II, Xuanyuan Shengshi, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

9. Unit 3, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

10. Unit 3, Building 3, Jinshuiwan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 3, Building 8, District B, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 2, No. 176, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

13. Building 198, Shuguang Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Courtyard No. 11, Yanhe Street, Xinhua Road, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

15. Building 31, Yinwei Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

16. Fuxin Hotel, No. 258, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

17. Unit 1, Building 31, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

18. Unit 2, Building 16, Phase II, Dongling New Times, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

19. Unit 1, Building 8, Panlong Garden, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

20. Unit 1, Building 8, Zi Financial Park, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

21. No. 18, Union Road, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

22. Unit 3, Building 59, Huayuan North District, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

23. Unit 1, Building 91, Sandi Jinyu Lanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

24. Unit 1, Building 97, Sandi Jinyu Lanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

25. Unit 4, Building 3, Fenglulanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District.

2. Adjusted to 12 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 327, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 5, Building 206, Building 202, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Unit 3, Building 3, Huayu City Impression, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Building 4, Yushangcheng Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 1, Building C1, Unit 3, Building C7, Wenxinyuan Old District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Unit 3, Building 16, Phoenix Modern City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7. Group 2, Nanshetou, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8. Unit 2, Building 3, Jingtai Huadu Community, Xiyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

9. Group 7 of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Mei County (formerly Group 1 of Xiamiao);

10. The third group of Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

11. The fifth group of Beiwei Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County (the former group of car circle);

12. Shaanxi Yongchang Wine Co., Ltd. (formerly Meiwu Winery).

Qishan County, Meixian County, and Jintai District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 30, 2022

