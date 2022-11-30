Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-30 15:32

(No. 53 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for dealing with the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 25 new high-risk areas

1. Construction site of Hanlin Huafu, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Units 1 and 4, Building 818, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Group 3, Nanshetou, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Group 2, Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 2, Building 2, Building 604, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Group 9, Loudi Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

7. Wangjia Group, Xiaoqiang Village, Jingdang Town, Qishan County;

8. Unit 1, Building 9, Zone B, Phase II, Xuanyuan Shengshi, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

9. Unit 3, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

10. Unit 3, Building 3, Jinshuiwan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 3, Building 8, District B, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 2, No. 176, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

13. Building 198, Shuguang Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Courtyard No. 11, Yanhe Street, Xinhua Road, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

15. Building 31, Yinwei Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

16. Fuxin Hotel, No. 258, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

17. Unit 1, Building 31, Jinxiu New City, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

18. Unit 2, Building 16, Phase II, Dongling New Times, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

19. Unit 1, Building 8, Panlong Garden, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

20. Unit 1, Building 8, Zi Financial Park, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

21. No. 18, Union Road, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

22. Unit 3, Building 59, Huayuan North District, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

23. Unit 1, Building 91, Sandi Jinyu Lanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

24. Unit 1, Building 97, Sandi Jinyu Lanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

25. Unit 4, Building 3, Fenglulanwan, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District.

2. Adjusted to 12 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 327, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 5, Building 206, Building 202, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Unit 3, Building 3, Huayu City Impression, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Building 4, Yushangcheng Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 1, Building C1, Unit 3, Building C7, Wenxinyuan Old District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Unit 3, Building 16, Phoenix Modern City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7. Group 2, Nanshetou, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

8. Unit 2, Building 3, Jingtai Huadu Community, Xiyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

9. Group 7 of Qixi Village, Qi Town, Mei County (formerly Group 1 of Xiamiao);

10. The third group of Shangmiao Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

11. The fifth group of Beiwei Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County (the former group of car circle);

12. Shaanxi Yongchang Wine Co., Ltd. (formerly Meiwu Winery).

Qishan County, Meixian County, and Jintai District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 30, 2022