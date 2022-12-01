Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-01 19:28
(No. 55 of 2022)
According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:
1. Added 41 new high-risk areas
1. Unit 1, Building 803, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
2. Unit 1, Building 3, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
3. Group 8, Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
4. The Family Building of the Economic Development Zone, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
5. West Unit of Xingxin Building, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;
6. Unit 1, Building 23, District 2, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;
7. Unit 2, Building 5, Zinc Industry Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;
8. Unit 1, Building 6, Longshan Garden Community, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
9. A group of Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
10. A group of Longshanhe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
11. Group 1 of Shibahe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
12. The second group of Longfengshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
13. The second group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
14. Unit 4, Building 4, Yard 1, Guodao Lane, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;
15. Group 1 of Sangyuanpu Community, Jiangtan Street Office, Weibin District;
16. The Sixth Group of Taipingzhuang Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District;
17. The third group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
18. Group 10, Zhongyanshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;
19. Unit 2, Building 1, Yard 1, Guodao Lane, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;
20. The waiting shift building of Xi’an Locomotive Depot, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;
21. Dongmaochang Life Supermarket, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District (north of the old station on No. 16 Road);
22. Unit 1, Building 7, District B, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
23. Unit 1, Building 8, District B, Dongren New Town, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
24. East Unit, Building 84, Renmin Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
25. Yongxing Grain Store, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
26. Building 1, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;
27. Unit 4, Building 17, East Second Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;
28. Unit 2, Building 12, Affiliated Yard of the Third Forklift Factory, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;
29. Unit 1, Building 2, District 1, Xinfuyuan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
30. Unit 1, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
31. Unit 3, Building 22, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
32. Unit 1, Building 23, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
33. Building 4, Jinhechun Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;
34. Unit 5, Building 7, Housing Management Bureau, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;
35. Unit 1, Building 13, Shengxinyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;
36. Group 6, Baofeng Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;
37. Group 3, Wuxing Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;
38. Group 1, Yaodi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;
39. Group 11 of Lianhe Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;
40. Group 2, Balizhuang Village, County Gong Town, Chencang District;
41. Group 11 of Xinmin Village, Pingtou Town, Chencang District.
2. Adjusted to 7 low-risk areas
1. Unit 5, Building 302, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
2. Unit 2, Building 2, Longhu New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
3. Groups 3 and 9 of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
4. Unit 6, Building 33, Shanqi Xingfu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
5. Unit 1, Building A13, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
6. Unit 3, Building 1, West District, Jincang Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
7. Xingshen Temple Group, Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County.
Qishan County, Weibin District, Jintai District, and Chencang District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.
Special announcement.
Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)
December 1, 2022