Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City's Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-01 19:28
(No. 55 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Added 41 new high-risk areas

1. Unit 1, Building 803, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 1, Building 3, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Group 8, Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. The Family Building of the Economic Development Zone, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. West Unit of Xingxin Building, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

6. Unit 1, Building 23, District 2, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

7. Unit 2, Building 5, Zinc Industry Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

8. Unit 1, Building 6, Longshan Garden Community, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

9. A group of Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

10. A group of Longshanhe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

11. Group 1 of Shibahe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

12. The second group of Longfengshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

13. The second group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

14. Unit 4, Building 4, Yard 1, Guodao Lane, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;

15. Group 1 of Sangyuanpu Community, Jiangtan Street Office, Weibin District;

16. The Sixth Group of Taipingzhuang Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District;

17. The third group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

18. Group 10, Zhongyanshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

19. Unit 2, Building 1, Yard 1, Guodao Lane, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;

20. The waiting shift building of Xi’an Locomotive Depot, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

21. Dongmaochang Life Supermarket, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District (north of the old station on No. 16 Road);

22. Unit 1, Building 7, District B, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

23. Unit 1, Building 8, District B, Dongren New Town, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

24. East Unit, Building 84, Renmin Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

25. Yongxing Grain Store, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

26. Building 1, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

27. Unit 4, Building 17, East Second Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

28. Unit 2, Building 12, Affiliated Yard of the Third Forklift Factory, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

29. Unit 1, Building 2, District 1, Xinfuyuan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

30. Unit 1, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

31. Unit 3, Building 22, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

32. Unit 1, Building 23, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

33. Building 4, Jinhechun Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;

34. Unit 5, Building 7, Housing Management Bureau, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

35. Unit 1, Building 13, Shengxinyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

36. Group 6, Baofeng Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

37. Group 3, Wuxing Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

38. Group 1, Yaodi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

39. Group 11 of Lianhe Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

40. Group 2, Balizhuang Village, County Gong Town, Chencang District;

41. Group 11 of Xinmin Village, Pingtou Town, Chencang District.

2. Adjusted to 7 low-risk areas

1. Unit 5, Building 302, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 2, Building 2, Longhu New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Groups 3 and 9 of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Unit 6, Building 33, Shanqi Xingfu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 1, Building A13, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Unit 3, Building 1, West District, Jincang Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7. Xingshen Temple Group, Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County.

Qishan County, Weibin District, Jintai District, and Chencang District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 1, 2022

