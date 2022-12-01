Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-01 19:28

(No. 55 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Added 41 new high-risk areas

1. Unit 1, Building 803, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 1, Building 3, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Group 8, Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. The Family Building of the Economic Development Zone, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. West Unit of Xingxin Building, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

6. Unit 1, Building 23, District 2, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

7. Unit 2, Building 5, Zinc Industry Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

8. Unit 1, Building 6, Longshan Garden Community, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

9. A group of Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

10. A group of Longshanhe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

11. Group 1 of Shibahe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

12. The second group of Longfengshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

13. The second group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

14. Unit 4, Building 4, Yard 1, Guodao Lane, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;

15. Group 1 of Sangyuanpu Community, Jiangtan Street Office, Weibin District;

16. The Sixth Group of Taipingzhuang Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District;

17. The third group of Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

18. Group 10, Zhongyanshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

19. Unit 2, Building 1, Yard 1, Guodao Lane, Qingjiang Street Office, Weibin District;

20. The waiting shift building of Xi’an Locomotive Depot, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

21. Dongmaochang Life Supermarket, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District (north of the old station on No. 16 Road);

22. Unit 1, Building 7, District B, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

23. Unit 1, Building 8, District B, Dongren New Town, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

24. East Unit, Building 84, Renmin Road, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

25. Yongxing Grain Store, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

26. Building 1, Phase I, Xuanyuan Shijia, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

27. Unit 4, Building 17, East Second Community, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

28. Unit 2, Building 12, Affiliated Yard of the Third Forklift Factory, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

29. Unit 1, Building 2, District 1, Xinfuyuan, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

30. Unit 1, Building 4, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

31. Unit 3, Building 22, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

32. Unit 1, Building 23, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

33. Building 4, Jinhechun Community, Qunzhong Road Street Office, Jintai District;

34. Unit 5, Building 7, Housing Management Bureau, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

35. Unit 1, Building 13, Shengxinyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

36. Group 6, Baofeng Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

37. Group 3, Wuxing Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

38. Group 1, Yaodi Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

39. Group 11 of Lianhe Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District;

40. Group 2, Balizhuang Village, County Gong Town, Chencang District;

41. Group 11 of Xinmin Village, Pingtou Town, Chencang District.

2. Adjusted to 7 low-risk areas

1. Unit 5, Building 302, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 2, Building 2, Longhu New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Groups 3 and 9 of Wangqi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Unit 6, Building 33, Shanqi Xingfu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Unit 1, Building A13, Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Unit 3, Building 1, West District, Jincang Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

7. Xingshen Temple Group, Jiajia Village, Zaolin Town, Qishan County.

Qishan County, Weibin District, Jintai District, and Chencang District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 1, 2022