Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City's Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-02 00:05
(No. 56 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. Since the release date, 19 new high-risk areas have been added to the city, up from the original 8. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Added 19 new high-risk areas

1. Unit 6, Building 23, Shanqi Xingfu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 3, Unit 4, Building 803, Building 812, Unit 3, Building 816, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Yongyao Group 2, Yongle Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Group 9, Beixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Single Building of Timber Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

7. Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

8. Lijiacao Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

9. Sunjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

10. Longshanhe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

11. Longfengshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

12. Yuquan Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District;

13. Unit 2, Building 4, New Territories City Community, Huoju Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

14. West Unit, Building 3, Family Hospital of Huoju Road Community Training Center, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

15. Block A, Building 2, Nanyang International Garden Community, Huoju Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

16. Unit 1, Building 11, Longshan Yaju North District, Longshan Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

17. Building 4, Yard 3, Zhongtan Road, Binhe Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

18. Unit 1, Building 29, Baoguang South District, Baoguang Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

19. Unit 2, Building 26, Aerospace Community, Shigu Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District.

2. Adjusted to 8 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 3, Jingtai Community, Gaodian, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 3, Building 5, Railway Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Unit 3, Building 10, Impression Community, Huayu City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Unit 1, Building 1, Fengming City Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. West Unit, Building 1, Qixiang Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. The third floor of the back building of Fenghuang Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

7. Tahoe Hotel on the west side of Zhaoxing Comprehensive Market, Chengguan Street, Fufeng County;

8. Small Sichuan Restaurant on the west side of Zhaoxing Comprehensive Market, Chengguan Street, Fufeng County.

Qishan County, Weibin District, and Fufeng County are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 1, 2022

