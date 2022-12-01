Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Release time: 2022-12-02 00:05

(No. 56 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. Since the release date, 19 new high-risk areas have been added to the city, up from the original 8. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Added 19 new high-risk areas

1. Unit 6, Building 23, Shanqi Xingfu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 3, Unit 4, Building 803, Building 812, Unit 3, Building 816, Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Yongyao Group 2, Yongle Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Group 9, Beixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. Single Building of Timber Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. Dangjia Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

7. Xiangjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

8. Lijiacao Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

9. Sunjiazhuang Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

10. Longshanhe Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

11. Longfengshan Village, Shigu Town, Weibin District;

12. Yuquan Village, Shennong Town, Weibin District;

13. Unit 2, Building 4, New Territories City Community, Huoju Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

14. West Unit, Building 3, Family Hospital of Huoju Road Community Training Center, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

15. Block A, Building 2, Nanyang International Garden Community, Huoju Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

16. Unit 1, Building 11, Longshan Yaju North District, Longshan Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

17. Building 4, Yard 3, Zhongtan Road, Binhe Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

18. Unit 1, Building 29, Baoguang South District, Baoguang Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

19. Unit 2, Building 26, Aerospace Community, Shigu Road Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District.

2. Adjusted to 8 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 3, Jingtai Community, Gaodian, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 3, Building 5, Railway Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

3. Unit 3, Building 10, Impression Community, Huayu City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

4. Unit 1, Building 1, Fengming City Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

5. West Unit, Building 1, Qixiang Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

6. The third floor of the back building of Fenghuang Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

7. Tahoe Hotel on the west side of Zhaoxing Comprehensive Market, Chengguan Street, Fufeng County;

8. Small Sichuan Restaurant on the west side of Zhaoxing Comprehensive Market, Chengguan Street, Fufeng County.

Qishan County, Weibin District, and Fufeng County are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 1, 2022