Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-02 19:26
(No. 57 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for dealing with the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 22 new high-risk areas

1. Shanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

2. Unit 2, Building 185, Hongxing Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

3. Unit 2, Building 4, Yard 28, Jintai Avenue, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

4. Unit 6, Building 2, Yard 41, Baoshi Road, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

5. Building 1, Jinxin Garden Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

6. Courtyard No. 46, Group 4, Jinxing New Village, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

7. Unit 1 and Unit 2, Building 4, District A, Dongren New City, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. Unit 2, Building 10, South Yard, Sub-district Office, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

9. Courtyard No. 19, Dongren New Village, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

10. Unit 4, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

11. Unit 2, Building 3, Kaixuancheng District, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 3, Building 21, Area C, Haocheng Tianxia, ​​Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

13. The second group of Xinchun Village, Xiguan Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

14. A group of Sigou Village, Jinhe Town, Jintai District;

15. Building 8, Mingyuan Liangyifang Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

16. Unit 2, Building 2, Shiyuan Second District, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

17. Unit 2, Building 10, Shengxinyuan Community, Qianwei Street Office, Chencang District;

18. Group 4, Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District;

19. Group 2 of Hulugou Village, County Gong Town, Chencang District;

20. Group 1, Xiliu Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District;

21. Group 1, Qidong Village, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

22. Fengjia Natural Village, the third village of Muyi Town, Chencang District.

2. Adjusted to 12 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2 West, Building 5, Wanda New Village, Xinjian Road, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

2. Unit 5, Wanda New Village Municipal Family Hospital (South Building, Courtyard No. 37), Xinjian Road, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

3. Building 4, Shengtai Community, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

4. Unit 3, Building 4, East Section of Xinjian Road, Jinling Street Office, Weibin District;

5. Unit 2, Building 5, Zinc Industry Community, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

6. Unit 3, Building 16, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Unit 1, Building 27, Area A, Baicuiyuan Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

8. Unit 2, Building 1, Zone D, Phase II, Xuanyuan Shengshi, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

9. Unit 1, Building 15, Area B, Haocheng Tianxia Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

10. The sixth group of Guanting Village, Qi Town, Meixian County;

11. The eighth and tenth groups of the fifth village of Shoushan Sub-district Office of Meixian County;

12. South Group and North Group of Heping Village, Yingtou Town, Meixian County.

Qishan County, Weibin District, Jintai District, and Chencang District are low-risk areas except for the previous announcement and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 2, 2022

