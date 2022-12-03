Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-03 15:04
(No. 58 of 2022)
According to the relevant regulations of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for dealing with the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:
1. Add 18 new high-risk areas
1. East Unit, Building 4, Fengye Company Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;
2. Building 7, Dongling New Times Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;
3. Tongzi Building, Foreign Trade Family Yard, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
4. West Unit of Langrun Star City (single building), Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
5. Unit 1, Building 4, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
6. Unit 3, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;
7. Courtyard No. 3 to No. 37, Dunrenbao New Village, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
8. No. 8 dormitory of Reyuan Station, Qunqun Road, Jintai District Heating Company, Qunqun Road Sub-district Office;
9. Unit 1, Building 15, Jinxiu Xincheng District, Jintai District Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office;
10. Building A15, Jinhe Shangju Community, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;
11. West Unit, Building No. 1, Civic Center, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;
12. Unit 2, Building 2, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;
13. Unit 2, Building 2, Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;
14. Unit 2, Building 5, Jinqiao Fushengjiayuan Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;
15. The fourth group of Lujia Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;
16. Zhao Family Group of Zuoli Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;
17. The third group of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
18. No. 31 Jiefang Road, Railway Station Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.
2. Adjusted to 24 low-risk areas
1. Unit 2, Building 2, Shiyuan Second District, Qianwei Street, Chencang District;
2. Unit 1, Building 1, Jinxiu East Town, Dianyuan Community, Shilipu Street, Jintai District;
3. Jialong International Hotel, Jinling Street, Weibin District;
4. Jialong International Mall, Jinling Street, Weibin District;
5. Yongjia Market, Jinling Street, Weibin District;
6. Unit 1, Building 22, Phase 3, Xuanyuan Shangcheng, Qingjiang Street, Weibin District;
7. Building No. 13, high-rise building, No. 3 Company, China Railway No. 1 Bureau, Binhe South Road, Qiaonan Street, Weibin District;
8. Unit 2, Building 11, North District, Phase I, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street, Weibin District;
9. Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
10. Unit 2, Building 2, Qixiang Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
11. Groups 1 and 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
12. Unit 2 and Unit 2, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
13. Unit 2, Building 1, Shengshihuating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
14. Group 16 of Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
15. Unit 1, Building 1, Jingwei Xintiandi, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
16. East Unit, Building 3, Caizhong New Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
17. Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
18. Unit 1, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
19. Unit 1, Building 5, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;
20. Unit 1, Building 23, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;
21. Unit 2, Yiyuan Shengjing, Fengming Town, Qishan County;
22. Unit 2, Building 1, ICBC Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;
23. Unit 2, Building 1, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;
24. Yuanjia Village, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.
Jintai District, Fufeng County, Qishan County, Chencang District, and Weibin District are low-risk areas except for the high-risk areas announced earlier and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.
Special announcement.
Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)
December 3, 2022