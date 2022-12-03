Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City’s Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City’s Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-12-03 15:04
(No. 58 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for dealing with the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 18 new high-risk areas

1. East Unit, Building 4, Fengye Company Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

2. Building 7, Dongling New Times Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

3. Tongzi Building, Foreign Trade Family Yard, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

4. West Unit of Langrun Star City (single building), Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 1, Building 4, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

6. Unit 3, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Courtyard No. 3 to No. 37, Dunrenbao New Village, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. No. 8 dormitory of Reyuan Station, Qunqun Road, Jintai District Heating Company, Qunqun Road Sub-district Office;

9. Unit 1, Building 15, Jinxiu Xincheng District, Jintai District Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office;

10. Building A15, Jinhe Shangju Community, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

11. West Unit, Building No. 1, Civic Center, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 2, Building 2, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

13. Unit 2, Building 2, Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Unit 2, Building 5, Jinqiao Fushengjiayuan Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

15. The fourth group of Lujia Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

16. Zhao Family Group of Zuoli Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;

17. The third group of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. No. 31 Jiefang Road, Railway Station Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

2. Adjusted to 24 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 2, Shiyuan Second District, Qianwei Street, Chencang District;

2. Unit 1, Building 1, Jinxiu East Town, Dianyuan Community, Shilipu Street, Jintai District;

3. Jialong International Hotel, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

4. Jialong International Mall, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

5. Yongjia Market, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

6. Unit 1, Building 22, Phase 3, Xuanyuan Shangcheng, Qingjiang Street, Weibin District;

7. Building No. 13, high-rise building, No. 3 Company, China Railway No. 1 Bureau, Binhe South Road, Qiaonan Street, Weibin District;

8. Unit 2, Building 11, North District, Phase I, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street, Weibin District;

9. Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10. Unit 2, Building 2, Qixiang Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

11. Groups 1 and 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Unit 2 and Unit 2, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

13. Unit 2, Building 1, Shengshihuating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

14. Group 16 of Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

15. Unit 1, Building 1, Jingwei Xintiandi, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

16. East Unit, Building 3, Caizhong New Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

17. Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. Unit 1, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

19. Unit 1, Building 5, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

20. Unit 1, Building 23, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

21. Unit 2, Yiyuan Shengjing, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

22. Unit 2, Building 1, ICBC Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

23. Unit 2, Building 1, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

24. Yuanjia Village, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.

Jintai District, Fufeng County, Qishan County, Chencang District, and Weibin District are low-risk areas except for the high-risk areas announced earlier and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 3, 2022

