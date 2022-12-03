Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-03 15:04

(No. 58 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the municipal leading group (headquarters) for dealing with the new crown pneumonia epidemic has made a decision. The high-risk areas are downgraded to low-risk areas, specifically:

1. Add 18 new high-risk areas

1. East Unit, Building 4, Fengye Company Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

2. Building 7, Dongling New Times Community, Chencang Town, Jintai District;

3. Tongzi Building, Foreign Trade Family Yard, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

4. West Unit of Langrun Star City (single building), Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

5. Unit 1, Building 4, Jianhua Community, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

6. Unit 3, Building 38, Yongxing Lane, Zhongshan East Road Street Office, Jintai District;

7. Courtyard No. 3 to No. 37, Dunrenbao New Village, Zhongshan East Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

8. No. 8 dormitory of Reyuan Station, Qunqun Road, Jintai District Heating Company, Qunqun Road Sub-district Office;

9. Unit 1, Building 15, Jinxiu Xincheng District, Jintai District Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office;

10. Building A15, Jinhe Shangju Community, Qunzhong Road Sub-district Office, Jintai District;

11. West Unit, Building No. 1, Civic Center, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

12. Unit 2, Building 2, Baogong Community, Xiguan Street Office, Jintai District;

13. Unit 2, Building 2, Wanxiang Shangjin Community, Wolongsi Street Office, Jintai District;

14. Unit 2, Building 5, Jinqiao Fushengjiayuan Community, Shilipu Street Office, Jintai District;

15. The fourth group of Lujia Village, Jiangzhang Town, Fufeng County;

16. Zhao Family Group of Zuoli Village, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;

17. The third group of Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. No. 31 Jiefang Road, Railway Station Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

2. Adjusted to 24 low-risk areas

1. Unit 2, Building 2, Shiyuan Second District, Qianwei Street, Chencang District;

2. Unit 1, Building 1, Jinxiu East Town, Dianyuan Community, Shilipu Street, Jintai District;

3. Jialong International Hotel, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

4. Jialong International Mall, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

5. Yongjia Market, Jinling Street, Weibin District;

6. Unit 1, Building 22, Phase 3, Xuanyuan Shangcheng, Qingjiang Street, Weibin District;

7. Building No. 13, high-rise building, No. 3 Company, China Railway No. 1 Bureau, Binhe South Road, Qiaonan Street, Weibin District;

8. Unit 2, Building 11, North District, Phase I, Longshan Yaju, Qiaonan Street, Weibin District;

9. Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

10. Unit 2, Building 2, Qixiang Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

11. Groups 1 and 3 of Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

12. Unit 2 and Unit 2, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

13. Unit 2, Building 1, Shengshihuating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

14. Group 16 of Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

15. Unit 1, Building 1, Jingwei Xintiandi, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

16. East Unit, Building 3, Caizhong New Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

17. Group 3, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18. Unit 1, Building 4, Jingtai Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

19. Unit 1, Building 5, Shengshihuating, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

20. Unit 1, Building 23, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

21. Unit 2, Yiyuan Shengjing, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

22. Unit 2, Building 1, ICBC Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

23. Unit 2, Building 1, Huayu Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

24. Yuanjia Village, Sanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.

Jintai District, Fufeng County, Qishan County, Chencang District, and Weibin District are low-risk areas except for the high-risk areas announced earlier and the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

December 3, 2022