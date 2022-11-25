Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City’s Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City
Announcement of the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City

Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters
Release time: 2022-11-24 22:11
(No. 46 of 2022)

According to the relevant regulations of the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council, after a comprehensive evaluation by the municipal expert group, the Municipal Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic has made a research decision. The risk area is adjusted to a low risk area, specifically:

1. Add 10 new high-risk areas

1. Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

2. Group 1 and Group 4 of Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

3. Groups 8 and 9 of Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

4. Unit 2, Building 327, Xiji Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

5. Unit 5, Building 206, Building 202, Shanjiu North District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

6. Unit 3, Building 3, Huayu City Impression, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

7. Building 4, Yushangcheng Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

8. Unit 1, Building C1, Unit 3, Building C7, Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

9. Unit 2, Building 1, Fengming City Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

10. Unit 3, Building 16, Phoenix Modern City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County

2. Adjusted to 1 low-risk zone

Dongguan Commercial Street, Dongbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District (Dongmen Yuanhang Furniture City).

Qishan County is a low-risk area except for the above-mentioned high-risk areas.

Special announcement.

Baoji City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command Headquarters)

November 24, 2022

