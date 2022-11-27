On November 26, Baoji City reported 49 cases of asymptomatic infections.



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-27 22:26

On November 26, 2022, Baoji City reported 49 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia (the province announced 740-788 local asymptomatic infections). The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

November 23, 13:30-13:42 Fragrant Douhua Steamed Bun Shop at the South Gate of the Street Market in Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County, 13:45-13:50 Hao Zai Lai Convenience Store at the South Gate of the Street Market in Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;

November 24, 10:25-10:27 Duomeihui Supermarket in Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County, 10:30-10:35 Vegetable and Fruit Supermarket in Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County;

From 9:00 to 9:10 on November 25, the nucleic acid sampling site of Zhaogong Village Committee, Zhaogong Town, Fufeng County.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

November 22, 8:50-12:00, 13:00-20:00 Building 31, Tianxi Dongjun Community, Gaoxin 1st Road, High-tech Zone, 12:15-12:35 Pufuji, opposite to Tianxi Dongjun Community, Gaoxin 1st Road, High-tech Zone Niuyangxian Restaurant, 20:15-20:30 breakfast shop near the high-rise railway complex on Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 23, 8:40-8:45 Nucleic acid sampling site, No. 15, Jinling Street, Weibin District, 10:50-20:00, Building 31, Tianxi East County, Gaoxin Road, High-tech Zone, 20:30-21:20, Weibin District Huochang Road beef noodle shop.

Asymptomatic infected person 3:

November 21-23, 7:30-17:00, Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

From 7:30 to 7:35 on November 23, the nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of Boai Hospital, Hongqi Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 4:

From November 21st to 25th, 9:00-19:00, a private Xiayu manicure and eyelash shop on the first floor of Jialong International, Jingyi Road, Weibin District;

9:25-9:35, November 21, Nucleic acid sampling site in Chaoyu Health Center, Weibin District;

November 22, 19:10-19:15, Jialong International Cainiao Station, Weibin District (opposite the parking lot of Jialong Apartment);

8:40-8:45 on November 23rd, Weibin District Jingyi Road East Gate Tianxiangfang breakfast car;

9:30-9:35, November 24, nucleic acid sampling site in Kaiyue European City, Chuanshan Road, Weibin District;

November 25, 9:30-9:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Kaiyue European City, Chuanshan Road, Weibin District, 9:38-9:50 Take bus No. 37 (Shennong Bridge South Station-Railway Station), 19:05 -19:20 Huarui Wholesale Market and Wang Hongjuan Steamed Bun Shop along Jingyi Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 5:

Arrive at Baoji Railway Station from other provinces at 11:21 on November 24, 11:25-11:35 at the nucleic acid sampling site of Baoji Railway Station, and at 17:00 (take a special vehicle stationed at the railway station for the county’s upper diversion to return) Yanjiawan, Wenshui Town, Long County Village 17 Group (formerly Wuxing Village Daohuigou Group).

Asymptomatic infected person 6:

Arrive at Baoji Railway Station from other provinces at 11:20 on November 24, 11:25-11:30 at the nucleic acid sampling site of Baoji Railway Station, 15:40-15:55 (take the special vehicle stationed at the railway station and return to the county) in Longxian County Pingliang Hele Noodle Restaurant opposite the hospital.

Asymptomatic infection 7:

November 21-23, 7:25-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shengtai Community, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 8:00-8:15 Xinjia Guest House, Yingbin Road, Weibin District, 8:30-12: 00, 14:00-16:30 at the entrance of Shengtai Community, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:50-17:15 at the entrance of Jinling Kindergarten, Weibin District;

November 24, 7:20-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling site of Shengtai Community, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 8:00-12:00 Gate of Shengtai Community, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 16:40-17:00 At the entrance of Jinling Kindergarten in Bin District, 17:10-17:30 Mobile stalls at the intersection of Jinling New Village, Weibin District, “Songjia Zuotuan”, mobile vegetable stalls, “Yang Fan Grain Shop”, 18:40-20:00 Weibin District 23:40-23:55 Infusion Hall, 2nd Floor, Baoji Children’s Hospital;

November 25, 7:25-7:40 Nucleic acid sampling point of Shengtai Community, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 8:00-12:00, 14:00-16:30 Gate of Shengtai Community, Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 8:

From November 22nd to 25th, Huamao sugar and wine business store in District B, Yongjia Market, Jinger Road, Weibin District, and Building 5, Wanda New Village, Xinjian Road, Weibin District;

November 22, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Wanda New Village Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 11:00-11:20 Pedestrian Street, Renmin Street, Jintai District;

November 23rd, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site of Wanda New Village Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 12:30-12:52 Liji Hele Store (corner of Shuguang Road and Hanzhong Road intersection), Weibin District, 13:50 -14:00 Yifan Yaju Business Department, 3rd Floor, Yongjia Market, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 24, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling site of Wanda Xincun Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 10:30-11:00 Qixin Office Supplies Store, Yongjia Market, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 11:15-11:34 Renmin Street Pedestrian Street, Jintai District, 11:46-11:50 Yiduhui Le Rongrong Huashan Pharmacy Pharmaceutical Chain Co., Ltd., Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 13:00-13:30 Qixin Office Supplies, Yongjia Market, Jinger Road, Weibin District Shop, 18:30-20:30 Tong Ma’s private small kitchen shop on the first floor of Juyi Square, Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 25, 8:00 Nucleic acid sampling site of Wanda New Village, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 10:14-10:19 Chengdayan Hotel, Jingyi Road, Weibin District, 12:30-12:50 Qixin Office Supplies, Yongjia Market, Weibin District Store, 13:00-13:20 Li Ji Hele Store, Weibin District (corner of Shuguang Road and Hanzhong Road intersection), 13:30-13:40 Family Hospital of Daqing Road Gas Company, Jintai District, 13:50-14:00 Xinbao Building, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 15:00-15:30 Qixin Office Supplies Store, Yongjia Market, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 9:

From 7:30 to 7:35 on November 22, the nucleic acid sampling site of Wanda Xincun Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District;

November 23, 7:30-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site of Wanda New Village Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 7:40-8:00 Take bus No. 37 (Wenhua Road South Station-Huatong Commercial Building Station), 8:15 -9:30 take the No. 16 bus (Huatong Commercial Building Station-Xiangong Town Station), 9:30-11:00 County Gongzhen Street, 11:30-12:20 take the No. 16 bus (Xiangong Town Station-Longquan Station) Primary school greeting station), 12:40 Renmin Street Market, Jintai District;

November 24, 7:30-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wanda New Village Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 7:40-8:00 Take bus No. 6 (People’s Hospital Station-Xi’an Medical College Affiliated Hospital Station), 8:00 00-8:25 Qingjiang Store of Honest Man Supermarket, Qingjiang Road, Weibin District, 8:30-8:35 Bean Flower Breakfast Shop next to Qingjiang Store of Honest Man Supermarket, 8:40-9:00 Take bus No. 6 (Xi’an Affiliated Hospital Station of Medical College – People’s Hospital Station), 14:15-14:24 China Resources Vanguard Supermarket, Kaiyuan Mall, Weibin District;

November 25, 7:30-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling point of Wanda New Village Community, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 14:18-14:24 China Resources Vanguard Supermarket, Kaiyuan Mall, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons10:

November 24, 16:10-16:15, Wenzhou Koufu Roasted Stew Shop, East Gate, Guo Town, Chencang District, and shopping at Huihuile Commercial Bank, Guo Town, Chencang District, 16:16-16:30.

Asymptomatic infected person 11:

November 22, 7:15-7:30 Laofangfang Noodle Shop, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 7:40-17:30 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23rd, 7:00-7:05 Snack stalls in front of the former Men’s Hospital on Fifth Avenue, Jintai District, 7:10-7:15 Chengdu Zhangji Snack Bar, Fifth Avenue, Jintai District, 7:30-17:40 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Baoshi Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 12:

At 17:26 on November 24, I took train D2664 from other provinces to Baoji South Station. From 17:29 to 19:32, the nucleic acid sampling point of Baoji South Station was transferred to the centralized isolation point as a point-to-point transfer for key populations outside the province.

Asymptomatic infected persons13:

From November 22nd to 25th, Fenghuang District, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 14:50-15:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Fenghuang Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 22, 18:00-18:30, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Dinganju Real Estate Agency (Shengshi Huating Store), 18:35-18:50, Hongxin Holiday Home, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:00-20: 00 Eating at a small stall at the gate of Wenxin Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 14:00-18:00 Puxi Jiayuan Community, High-tech Zone;

November 24th, 8:35-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Hongyun Haihewan Community, High-tech Zone;

November 25, 9:00-9:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Hongyun Haihewan Community, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 15:

November 23, 7:40-10:45, 11:10-11:30, 13:50-17:30 Qishan County Construction Bank Caijiapo Branch, 10:50-11:00 Nucleic acid of Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Sampling point, 11:35-11:45 Veteran Noodle House, West 1st Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:51-18:25 Dasen Supermarket, Fengyi International Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 2:00-2:15, 18:00-18:15 Nucleic acid sampling points in Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 15:00-15:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Qixiang Garden Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

From November 21st to 25th, Another Hu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 8:00-8:22 Nucleic acid sampling site in Youhu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24th, 8:00-8:27 Nucleic acid sampling site in Yaohu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 9:40-10:05 Nucleic acid sampling site in Yaohu Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

November 23, 9:20-9:30, Yuegui Mipi Store, Shuguang Road, Jintai District;

November 24, 7:05-7:10 Nucleic acid sampling site at Yinwei Road Community, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District, 8:40-8:55 Laofengfu Douhua Steamed Bun Shop, Shuguang Road, Jintai District, 9:05-9 :10 Shanxi Jianrong Walnut Bun Shop, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

November 25th, 7:00-7:05 Nucleic acid sampling point in Yinwei Road Community, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

From November 20th to 22nd, Qishan County Caijiapo Senior Middle School.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

From November 22nd to 23rd, Caijiapo Branch of China Construction Bank in Qishan County;

November 22, 8:00-9:00 Yangjia Snack Bar, Qicai Avenue East, Qishan County, 9:10-9:19 Mengxingtong Convenience Store, Fenghuang West Road, Qishan County, 10:18-11:18 Fenghuang, Qishan County Yi Commercial Street, 15:00-15:30 Yongxing General Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:54-19:00 Chongqing Yuwei Xiaoyu Hot Pot, 2nd Floor, Dasen Department Store, Fenghuang West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23rd, 7:50-8:08, diagonally opposite to Jixiang Garden, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Nanjing Tangbao, 13:04-13:40 Wallace Yushangcheng Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 14:00-17:00 Xiyi Road Street and Xier Road Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:51-18:30 Dasen Supermarket, Fengyi International Plaza, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 20:

From November 23rd to 24th, Group 5 of Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 21:

November 22-25, 8:00-17:00 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 7:30-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling site of Fenglinyuan Community, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District, 12:00-14:00 Building 1, Family Hospital of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23, 12:00-14:00, Building 1, Family Hospital of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 17:25-17:40, shopping at China Resources Vanguard Supermarket, Huoju Road, Weibin District;

November 24th, 7:25-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fenglinyuan Community, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District;

November 25, 7:35-7:40 nucleic acid sampling site of Fenglinyuan Community, Gongyuan Road, Weibin District, 8:40-9:20 Baoji People’s Hospital, 10:30-10:32 outside the gate of Baoji Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital Fang Boutique Pharmacy, 10:40-10:45 Kangtai Pharmacy, Xinfuyuan Medical Building, Jintai District, 11:00-11:10 Xinte Pharmacy, Jiangtan Road Medical Building, Weibin District, 12:10-12:35 Jintai Qiaochu Niang Dumpling Shop on Qubao 10th Road.

Asymptomatic infected person 22:

From November 22nd to 25th, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

November 22-23 Group 5, Songjiayao Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 22nd to 24th, Huashuo Machinery Factory, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 13:10-13:20 Nucleic acid sampling site at the gate of Shanjiu South, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 20:10-20:20 Chen Xiaojun Xiaozhu stick barbecue shop near the New Era Hotel, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 7:30-7:40 Jiajia Store near the North Gate of 702 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 7:40-8:00 Nucleic acid sampling point at the North Gate of 702 Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:00-17:30 Qishan County At the gate of Huashuo Machinery Factory, Caijiapo Town (the stall run by the guard).

Asymptomatic infected person 24:

November 22, 8:30-9:20, 11:30-18:30 Qishan County Caijiapo Ding’anju Real Estate Company, 9:30-11:00 Qishan County Real Estate Registration Center;

November 23, 12:00-12:30 Qishan County Bus Station dipping in the water, 18:30-18:46 Caijiapo Middle Line Cross Gas Station, 21:00-22:30 Jintai District Sandi Xun Hunan Restaurant, 22:00 40- 17:00 next day Panlong International Meihao Hotel, Daqing Road, Jintai District;

November 24, 18:00-21:00 Dasixi Old Hotpot, Hongwen Road, Jintai District, 21:24-21:30 Nucleic acid sampling site of Baoji Third Hospital, 21:40-12:30 next day, Daqing, Jintai District Road Panlong International Meihao Hotel;

November 25, 13:00-13:30 Shaxian Snacks in Wuyue Plaza, High-tech Zone, and Panlong International Meihao Hotel, Daqing Road, Jintai District, 13:30-24:00.

Asymptomatic infected person 25:

At 17:26 on November 23, take the G1713 train to Baoji South Station, 17:30-17:40 Baoji South Station nucleic acid sampling point;

November 24th, 8:10-8:15 Nucleic acid sampling site of Phase I of Shengshi Guandi, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 26:

November 23, 8:00-10:30 Gaodian Street, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 8:05-8:45 Pu’an Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 8:42-9:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shengshihuating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 27:

November 22, 13:00-15:00, Gaodian Huarui Car Shop, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 13:00-14:00 Huifeng Supermarket at the gate of Huayu Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 28:

November 22, 14:00-17:00 Baoji Second People’s Hospital Traditional Chinese Medicine;

November 23, 7:30-14:00 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 14:20-14:50 Gaoxin Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, 16:00-16:30 Baoji Second People’s Hospital Traditional Chinese Medicine Pharmacy, 17:20-19:10 Puji Sichuan Restaurant on Dongfeng Road, Jintai District, 19:15-19:20 Everyday Convenience Store Union Road Branch, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 29:

November 22, 7:40-12:00, 13:40-18:00 East Asia Pharmacy Fenghuang Road Branch, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 7:40-9:00 East Asia Pharmacy Fenghuang Road Store, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:00-10:20 Mobile stall at the intersection of the southwest corner of Xisi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:25-10: 30 In front of Qinyuan Water Selling Shop outside the gate of Jincang Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 30:

November 22-25, Group 4, Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:25-8:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Gucheng Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected person 31:

At 5:30 on November 23, I took the K1042 train from other provinces to Baoji Railway Station, and then served as a closed-loop transfer centralized isolation point for key personnel outside the province.

Asymptomatic infected person 32:

From November 22nd to 25th, Fenghuang District, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 14:50-15:10 Nucleic acid sampling site in Fenghuang Community, Fengming Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons33:

November 23rd, 7:40-7:45 Nucleic acid sampling site on Wuwu Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Jingtai Commercial District, 11:30-12:30, cross-face shop in the south of Zhuge Liang Temple, Wuxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons34:

November 23rd, 7:50-18:30 Huawei mobile phone store opposite to Jiafule Supermarket, Fengming Town, Qishan County;

November 24th, 7:50-18:30 Unicom Business Office, Taiping City, Fengming Town, Qishan County, 21:00-21:40 Fever Clinic, Qishan County Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

9:00-11:30, November 22, Muyi Village Clinic, Muyi Town, Chencang District;

November 23, 10:15-10:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in the railway community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 10:20-10:30 Happy City Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 24, 8:00-8:05 Nucleic acid sampling point of the railway community in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 19:00 at the first pharmacy west of the gate of the railway community in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 25, 7:20-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in the railway community of Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 16:00 Xiji Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 17:00 Xiji Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons36:

November 22, 12:30-14:00 Qishan County Post Bank Headquarters, 15:00-17:00 Shanjiu Second District Post Office, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 23rd, Caijiapo Branch of Postal Bank, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons37:

November 22-23, 8:10-8:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 22nd to 25th, Qinda Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons38:

At 12:33 on November 25, I took train C2069 from other provinces to Baoji South Station, and then transferred to the centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic infected persons39:

From November 23rd to 24th, Jintaijing affordable housing on Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 40:

From November 21st to 26th, Jintai Jingshi Housing Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From November 21st to 24th, Baoji Bangwei Electric Co., Ltd., Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

18:10-18:30, November 22, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Caijiapo Restaurant, next to the West Street intersection;

November 25, 8:20-8:25 Nucleic acid sampling site of Jintai Jingshifang Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, 12:10-12:40 Huinong Fresh Supermarket in Jintai Jingshifang Community, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

November 22-24, Group 1, Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:30-9:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Hongxing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 42:

From November 21st to 24th, Yuanxin Group of Maiheying Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County;

November 22, 8:00-16:54 Zhaojia Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

November 23, 8:00-10:00 Qishan County Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine;

November 24, 14:05-14:10 Nucleic acid sampling point of Yuanjia Village Committee, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection43:

November 22, 6:00-8:00 Nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District, 8:10-17:00 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 23, 8:00-17:00 Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

From November 22nd to 25th, Group 1 of Yuanjia Village, Yongchuan Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

No track of social activities.

Asymptomatic infection46:

From November 23rd to 24th, the cosmetics store on the 2nd floor of Zhouyuan Building next to the Ginza shopping mall on Jinger Road, Weibin District;

November 23, 9:10-9:14 Nucleic acid sampling site in Longshan Yaju District 1, Weibin District, 9:18-9:45 take bus No. 43 (Longshan Yaju Station-West Bus Station), 9:50- 10:10 Nanguan Road Market, Weibin District;

November 24, 8:50-9:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Longshan Yaju District 1, Weibin District, 9:10-9:40 Take bus No. 43 (Longshan Yaju Station-West Bus Station), 16:05- 16:32 Take bus No. 43 (Jinger Road Primary School-Longshan Yaju);

November 25, 8:15-8:20 Nucleic acid sampling site in Longshan Yaju District 1, Weibin District, 8:40-9:20 Take bus No. 38 (Longshan Yaju Station-Xijiankangcheng Station), 9:00 30-10:00 Aier Eye Hospital, Daqing Road, Jintai District, 10:25-10:35 take bus No. 7 (Aier Eye Hospital Station-Douzhong Road South Station), 11:00-11:15 from Douzhong Road Take a taxi from the south exit to Longshan Yaju District 1, Weibin District;

November 26, 8:20-8:25 Nucleic acid sampling site in Longshan Yaju District 1, Weibin District, 8:30-8:50 Take bus No. 43 (Longshan Yaju Station-West Bus Station), 8:55- 11:40 Fever Clinic of Baoji People’s Hospital, 12:00-12:30 Take Bus No. 33 (Baoji People’s Hospital Station-Longshan Yaju Station), 12:35-12:45 Anren Hall near the First District of Longshan Yaju pharmacy.

Asymptomatic infection47:

November 22-November 24, 7:55-8:15 at the entrance of Golden Thumb Kindergarten, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 8:30-19:00 Zhongtong Express Supermarket, Jinger Road, Weibin District Same as the international ZTO express warehouse;

November 22, 10:17-10:25, CC Kamei jewelry counter on the first floor of Kaiyuan Mall, Weibin District;

November 23, 10:20-10:37 Ruiqiao Glasses on the first floor of Kaiyuan Mall, Weibin District, 10:40-10:52 Estee Lauder counter on the first floor of Kaiyuan Mall, Weibin District;

From 11:00 to 11:30 on November 24th, Mulinsen shoe store counter on the second floor of the People’s Shopping Center on the 2nd Road, Weibin District, the Desha counter on the second floor of Kaiyuan Mall, and the Mukadinong counter on the second floor of Kaiyuan Mall;

November 25th, 7:45-7:55 Nucleic acid sampling point at the gate of Cailanzi Market, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 9:10-9:12 Huaijun Technology near the Telecom Building, Jinger Road, Weibin District, 9:40-9:45 European-style lighting store in building materials market, Xinjian Road, Weibin District, 10:20-10:25 Huafeng Advertisement Store at the entrance of Gongzhong Middle School, Wenhua Road, Weibin District, 10:30-10:45, Yilian counter store on the third floor of Kaiyuan Mall, Weibin District, Cabin shoe store on the first floor, Futianjia restaurant on the fifth floor, 13:30-13:40 Mulinsen shoe store on the second floor of People’s Shopping Mall, Jinger Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

November 22-November 23, Baoji Tianjian Pharmaceutical Company, Baoshi Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 8:30-11:30 Kangxin Pharmacy (Administrative Avenue), Kangzhong Pharmacy (Guoshi Road), Haojiayuan Pharmacy (Daqing Road), Good Days Pharmacy (Dongfeng Road), Haonianhua Pharmacy (Dongfeng Road ), Good Future Drugstore (Gaoxin 2nd Road), Konka Drugstore (Gaoxin Avenue), Kangcheng Drugstore (Weibin District), Gaoxin Store in Pharmaceutical Building, 14:30-16:30 station entrance drugstore (Zhongshan East Road), Yishengtang Pharmacy (Zhongshan East Road), Kangtai Pharmacy (Xiguan), Jiangtan Pharmacy (Weibin District), Good Times Pharmacy (Weibin District Medical Building Store), Good Benefits Pharmacy (Qingjiang, Weibin District), Kangyuan Pharmacy (Yuan District) Spring Road);

November 23, 8:30-11:30 Maying Pharmacy (Kangcheng Branch, Medical Building, Weibin District), Kangjian Pharmacy (Weibin District), Qingjiang Pharmacy (Weibin District), 14:30-16:30 Gaoxin Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Baoji Second People’s Hospital.

Asymptomatic infected persons49:

From November 22nd to 23rd, take the No. 3 bus (Union Bridge North Station-Hongqi Intersection Station) from 7:55 to 8:30, and from 8:40 to 17:30 to Shaanxi Kaiwei Pharmaceutical Company, Zhongshan East Road, Jintai District;

November 22, 12:15-13:08, Tianjia Mipi Store, Jingyi Road, Weibin District;

November 23, 12:10-12:40 Pancake Shop in Dahua Lane, Shuguang Road, Jintai District, 14:00-14:40 Special Barber Shop, North Exit of Hongqi Road, Jintai District, 17:35-23:00 Weibin District Nanguan Road Wharf Story Hot Pot Restaurant;

November 24th, 8:40-8:48 Nucleic acid sampling point of Phase 3 of Xuanyuan Family, Union Road, Jintai District, 8:50-8:53 Baoxiangyuan Steamed Bun Shop at the gate of Xuanyuan Family Phase 1, Union Road, Jintai District, 8 :55-9:20, 17:10-17:24 Optimal Life Supermarket at the gate of Phase 1 Xuanyuan Shijia, Lianmeng Road, Jintai District, 17:25-17:30 Roasted seeds and nuts at Yuanmen Cave, Yuejin Road, Jintai District.