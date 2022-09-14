The main trajectory of new asymptomatic infections in Baoji on September 13



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-14 19:38

Views:

From 0-24:00 on September 13, Baoji City reported 11 cases of asymptomatic infections, 10 cases were found in centralized isolation, and 1 case was found in high-risk areas. The main activity tracks are:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 2 announced by the province)

September 6, 6:20-6:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:05-10:15 Qinlong Automobile Maintenance Station, West Section of Anyang Street, Shoushan Town, Meixian County; 10:30-15:30 Weihe River Embankment, Wenjiatan Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County;

September 7, 6:30-6:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:00-10:40 Weihe River Embankment, Wenjiatan Village, Changxing Town, Meixian County; 12:30-17:00 Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 5:20-5:30 nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 5:20-5:30 nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 5:10-5:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 11, 6:35-6:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 3 announced by the province)

September 3, 8:00-18:00 Jindeli Precision Machinery Factory, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 18:10-18:25 Group 8, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4, 7:30-12:00 Jindeli Precision Machinery Factory, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 12:10-12:25 Group 8, Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 14:00-18:00 Chencang District Jindeli Precision Machinery Factory, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town;

September 5th, 8:00-18:00 Jindeli Precision Machinery Factory, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 18:10-18:20 Group 5, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 18:40-18:50 Qishan Youjia Trusteeship Class in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:10-19:40 Fuda Barber Shop at the gate of Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 20:00-20:20 Group 5, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District ;

September 6, 7:35-7:43 Group 10 nucleic acid sampling points in Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:00-12:00, 14:00-18:00 Jindeli Precision Machinery, Liuzhai Village, Yangping Town, Chencang District Factory; 18:40-18:50 Shuwang Casserole Shop, Xisi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:00-19:20 Excellent Trusteeship Class of Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:55-8:05, nucleic acid sampling site of Liuzhai Village Village Committee, Yangping Town, Chencang District; 8:50-8:55, nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province)

September 5th, 8:00-18:00, Jieyu Trading Co., Ltd., Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone;

September 6, 6:40-6:50, nucleic acid sampling point in Shunxiang Longyiju Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 7, 7:20-7:28 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shunxiang Longyiju Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 7:30-7:40 Hongke Supermarket, Chengnan Agricultural and Sideline Products Wholesale Market, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 8, 7:05-7:16 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shunxiang Longyiju Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District; 8:30-10:00, Jinshui Lane, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, Liuyi Health Center; 10: 45-11:00 Barbie Cake House, East Street, Guozhen, Chencang District; 11:00-11:15, Chencang District, Guozhen Street, Chengnan Agricultural and Sideline Products Wholesale Market, Mr. Chen’s Fresh Noodle Shop, Xinyuan Grain and Oil Main Store;

September 9, 8:05-8:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shunxiang Longyiju Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 10, 7:20-7:30, nucleic acid sampling point in Shunxiang Longyiju Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 11, 7:15-7:25, 20:15-20:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shunxiang Longyiju Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 5)

The trajectory of independent activities in Wubaoji since September 6.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 6)

September 6, 8:00-8:14 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:26-8:36 East Asia Medicine Store, Fenghuang Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:00-17:00, Caijiapo, Qishan County Chess and Cards Room, Building No. 812, District 92, Zhenshan; 17:20-19:00 Jinhaiwan Bathing Beach, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:40-7:58 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:00-8:10 Zhengneng Kyushu Property Company, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:00-17:00 Caijiapo, Qishan County Chess and Cards Room, Building No. 812, 92nd District, Zhenshan County; 17:05-17:16 Fuyuan Grain and Oil Firm opposite Shaanxi 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:25-17:31 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 5:30-5:54 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:35-9:10 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:00-17:00 Caijiapo, Qishan County Chess and Cards Room, Building 812, No. 92 District, Zhenshan;

September 9, 3:15-3:24 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:00-17:00, 20:20-00:10 the next day, No. 812, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County floor chess room;

September 10, 5:50-6:05 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 6 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 7)

September 6, 7:30-11:30 Shaanxi-Jiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 11:30-13:30 Shaanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:30-18:00 Shaanxi-Jiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:00-18:08 Qishan Yuanyuan Student House, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:30-11:30 Shaanxi-Jiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 11:30-13:30 Shaanjiu Second District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:30-18:00 Shaanxi-Jiu School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:40-19:00 Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City Yimi Convenience Store, Tongguan Roujiamo Store, and Chengdu Rice Noodle Store, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 6:40-6:50, nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 3:50-4:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 6:15-6:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

7 asymptomatic infections (8 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 6, 9:15-9:25 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Fengming Market, Fengming Town, Qishan County; 9:30-9:55 Yinke Noodle Shop, Fengming Market, Fengming Town, Qishan County; 10:30-11: 30 Group 7, Guanzhuang Village, Yidian Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 9:40-9:55 Nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:00-12:30, vivo mobile phone shop next to Xisan Road Eye Hospital, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:40-12: 50 Wenxinjiayuan Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

8 asymptomatic infections (11 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 6, 7:30-18:00 Fengyi International Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-18:42 Fengyi International Phoenix Snack City, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County, Xiaoziyuan Spicy Rice Noodle Shop, Momo Tea Shop, One Bowl Wonton rushes to the world bun store, Xi’an Handmade Gluten King No. 2 stall; 19:45-19:50 The old friend store diagonally opposite the west gate of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th 7:30-18:00 Fengyi International Kindergarten, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:20-18:30 Ximen Keke Fruit Shop, Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 6:40-6:50, nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 3:45-4:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 6:15-6:25 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

9 asymptomatic infections (10 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 6, 8:00-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th, 9:40-9:55, nucleic acid sampling site in Wenxinyuan New District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

10 asymptomatic infections (9 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 5, 8:20-8:40, Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 7:30-7:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:15-9:30 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:10-7:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:10-9:25, 17:40-17:55 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18: 35-18:55 Honest Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:50-19:54 Jiuwang Grain and Oil Store, Shaanjiu San District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:56-20:15 Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Dasen Supermarket;

September 8, 6:10-6:20 nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:20-9:40 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9th 3:000-3:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 6:35-6:45 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 11, 7:15-7:25 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

11 asymptomatic infections (12 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 5, 7:00-12:00 Chencang Senior High School, Chencang District; 12:10-12:20 take the Chencang No. 4 bus (Chencang Senior High School Station – Chencang Experimental Primary School Station); 13:40-13:48 Chencang No. 2 bus (Chencang Experimental Primary School Station – Chencang District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital Station); 14:00-20:50 Chencang District Chencang Senior High School;

From 6:00 to 6:10 on September 6, nucleic acid sampling point in the second district of Shiyuan Community, Qianwei Street, Chencang District.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.