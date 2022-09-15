The main activities of new asymptomatic infections in Baoji on September 14



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-15 16:45

From 0-24:00 on September 14, Baoji City reported 7 cases of asymptomatic infections, of which 1 case was found by routine testing of key personnel in closed-loop management, and the remaining 6 cases were found in centralized isolation. The main social activity trajectories are:

Asymptomatic infection 1

September 7, 8:00-8:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:00-18:30 Xian Azhen Rice Noodle Shop, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:30-19:40 Qishan High-speed railway station; 20:00-22:00 Yuwei Xiaoyu Hotpot Restaurant, Fenghuang Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 4:40-5:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 4:10-4:30 nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 4:40-5:00 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 2

September 7, 7:25-7:35 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:20-19:50 Dasen Supermarket, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 7:05-7:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 5:30-6:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 4:50-6:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 11, 6:45-6:55 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shaanjiu District 2, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 12, 00:20-00:28 Nucleic acid sampling site in Shaanjiu District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 3

The key personnel of closed-loop management have no social activity track.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4

September 7, 8:00-12:00 Caijiapo No. 1 Primary School, Qishan County (8:45-8:55 School nucleic acid sampling point); 12:05-13:30 Sanhao Youjia Trusteeship Center, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 13:35-18:00 Caijiapo No. 1 Primary School, Qishan County;

September 8, 8:00-8:15, nucleic acid sampling site of Huaming Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 11:30-17:30, Group 2, Hongxing Village, Diaowei Town, High-tech Zone;

September 9, 5:30-5:45, nucleic acid sampling site of Huaming Village Village Committee, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 8:10-8:25, nucleic acid sampling site of Huaming Village Village Committee, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 5

September 7, 00:05-00:15, 22:10-22:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

September 9, 9:10-9:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Zizhuyuan Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6

September 7, 5:55-6:15, nucleic acid sampling point in CCB Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:30-10:00, West Clinic of Shanjiu Laochang, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 8, 6:20-6:44 Nucleic acid sampling point in CCB Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 9, 4:00-4:25, nucleic acid sampling point in CCB Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 10, 5:10-5:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in CCB Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons7

There has been no social activity track since September 7.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.