New confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Baoji on September 9 and the main activity trajectory of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-10 20:01

From 00:00 to 24:00 on September 9, Baoji City reported 17 cases of asymptomatic infections, of which 4 were found in home isolation and 13 were found in centralized isolation. The main activity tracks are:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 1 announced by the province)

September 4th 14:00-14:15 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 6, 5:00-5:15 Nucleic acid sampling point in Jiulong Xincheng District, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 2 announced by the province)

September 1, 9:00-10:40 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xuguang Jiayuan Community, High-tech Zone;

September 2, 8:00-11:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xuguang Jiayuan Community, High-tech Zone;

September 3, 8:00-11:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xuguang Jiayuan Community, High-tech Zone; 17:30-22:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Wanrun International Community, High-tech Zone;

September 4, 11:00-15:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Dongxing Garden Community, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 17:00-17:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of the High-tech Zone Hospital (No. 2 Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone); 17:30-19:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 17:00- 17:20 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of the High-tech Zone Hospital (No. 2, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone);

September 6, 3:50-9:00 Nucleic acid sampling point of Yongtai Mingyuan Community Phase II of High-tech Zone;

September 7 4:00-6:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 20:00-0:40 the next day, nucleic acid sampling point in Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 8, 1:00-4:00 Nucleic acid sampling point in Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (local asymptomatic infection 3 announced by the province)

September 1st, 7:00-7:30, 14:00-18:00, Yijia Education and Food Care Institution, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:30-12:00 at the entrance of Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County;

September 2nd, 8:00-12:00, 14:00-16:20, 16:25-20:10 Yijia Education and Meal Care Institution, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 16:20-16:25 Qishan County The entrance of Qixing Primary School in Caijiapo Town;

September 3, 7:15-7:30 Nucleic acid sampling site in Qixing Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5 9:30-9:40 Zhu Mouyan Mipi Store, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 9:40-9:59 Xiaoxiao Women’s Clothing, Xier Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6 7:10-9:30, 17:00-18:30 Qishan County Maternal and Child Health Hospital; 9:45-9:55 Nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of CCB Family Hospital, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 4 announced by the province)

September 2 7:40-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 3, 8:00-12:00 Youjia Trusteeship Class, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 12:00-19:00 Weixing Pipe Industry Store in Qixing Building Materials Market, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5th 7:40-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-19:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6th 7:40-18:00 Qixing Primary School in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-19:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 9:00-9:30 Nucleic acid sampling point in Wenxinyuan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infection 5 (local asymptomatic infection 5 announced by the province)

August 31 7:45-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District;

From September 1st to 3rd and 5th, Chencang Junior High School, Chencang District;

September 2, 12:05-12:15 Xuanxuan Snack Bar at the entrance of Chencang Junior High School, Chencang District;

On September 3, 12:10-12:40, there is a noodle restaurant just outside the entrance of Chencang Junior High School in Chencang District;

September 5, 12:10-12:35, Duoduo Snack Bar in front of Chencang Junior High School, Chencang District;

September 6, 7:45-7:50 Nucleic acid sampling point in Shengshihuazhuang Community, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infection 6 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 6)

September 1st 8:00-20:00 Clinic of Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 2 7:30-8:00 Soymilk Breakfast Shop and Chuanxiang Qixiang New Casserole Shop on Pedestrian Street, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 8:00-20:00 Clinic, Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 3, 8:00-9:25, 14:30-20:00 Health Room in Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 12:00-13:00 Ningxia Fried Pork Shop next to Chencang Bus Station;

September 4th 8:00-16:00 Clinic of Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 16:00-16:40 Wang Moufeng Car Wash Shop, Wangjiabao Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 5th 8:00-16:00 Clinic of Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 16:00-17:50, Barber Shop of Military Society, Culture Square, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 6th 8:00-15:00 Clinic of Xujia Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 7 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 7)

September 1st 8:00-9:00 Qinxiangyi Hotel, Yangjiadian Village, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone; 9:05-14:00 Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 14:00-18:00 Building 4, Ruyuan Community, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone;

September 2, 7:00-19:00, Qin Xiangyi Hotel, Yangjiadian Village, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone;

September 3, 9:00-19:25, Hongri Kitchen and Bathroom Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 19:25-19:40, Shangpinchuan Lu Store, Shuangjibao Village, Fanxi Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4th, 7:00-12:00 Family Court of Dongmen Finance Institute, Guo Town, Chencang District; 12:00-12:30 Xiaoyi Dao Noodles Restaurant, Ximen, Guo Town, Chencang District; 12:30-18:00 Guo, Chencang District Zhendongmen Finance Institute Family Court; 21:00-21:30 Qinjun Pharmacy, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 8 (local asymptomatic infection 8 announced by the province)

September 1st, 16:53-17:05, Telecom Agency Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 2, 10:37-10:50, Baijia Shopping Center, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 3, 19:00-19:15 Shopping at Chaomeijia Supermarket, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 19:20-19:35, Baijia Shopping Center, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 9 (the province announced the local asymptomatic infection 9)

From September 1st to September 2nd, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District;

September 3, 00:00-16:10, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District; 16:20-16:44, take bus No. 72 (Baoji North Central Vocational College Station – Administrative Center Station); 16:45-17: 20 Take bus K15 (Administrative Center Station – Chencang Civic Center Station); 19:50-21:00 Jiajiaxin Bookstore, Sanwei Bookstore, Good Woman Makeup City, West Street, Guo Town, Chencang District.

From 7:50-8:42 on September 4, take bus K15 (Shiyuan International Station – Jinling Bridge West Station); 8:42-9:30 take bus No. 36 (Jinling Bridge West Station – Xiguan Terminal) ;9:50-10:04 Take a taxi from Xiguan to Baoji Railway Station; 10:04-10:42 Take bus K15 (Baoji Railway Station-Chencang District Shiyuan International Station); 15:15-15:37 Take bus K15 (Chencang District Shiyuan International Station – Administrative Center Station); at 15:37, take a taxi at the administrative center turntable to Fangtang Senior High School;

From September 5th to September 6th, Fangtang Senior High School, Jintai District.

10 asymptomatic infections (11 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province):

September 1st-September 2nd 7:50-18:00 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County;

September 3, 9:05-9:20, nucleic acid sampling point in Wenxinyuan Community, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5, 7:50-18:00, Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County;

September 6, 7:20-7:30, nucleic acid sampling point in Wenxinyuan Community, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 7:50-18:00, Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:50-8:00, nucleic acid sampling point in Wenxinyuan Community, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

11 asymptomatic infections (12 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

From September 2nd to September 9th, Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

12 asymptomatic infections (13 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

From September 2nd to September 9th, Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 13 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 14):

From September 1st to September 8th, Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 14 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 15)

September 2, 7:30-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 5-6, 7:30-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

15 asymptomatic infections (16 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

From September 2nd to September 3rd, Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4th, 9:00-9:10 Zhang Mouliang Lighting Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

From September 5th to September 9th, Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

16 asymptomatic infections (17 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 2, 8:00-8:30, nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 15:00-15:30, Tianwang Village Clinic, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

September 3, 9:00-9:30 nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 19:20-19:25, a whole store in Tang Mouth Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4, 10:30-10:47 Weifang Graphic Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 15:00-15:32 Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 17:00-17:09 Tianwang, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone A whole store in the village of Tang;

September 5, 8:30-8:50 Nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 8:51-9:06 Huijia Shopping Center, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 9:20-11:00 Sun Li, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone Gou Village 1 group.

17 asymptomatic infections (18 local asymptomatic infections announced by the province)

September 2, 7:30-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 3, 8:00-12:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 17:00-19:00 Activity Square in Jiahe Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4, 9:00-14:00 Group 5, Zhengxi Village, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 14:10-14:30 Yafei Life Wholesale Supermarket, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 15:00-19:00 Jiahe, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Community activity plaza;

September 5-September 6, 7:30-18:00 Qixing Primary School, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:10-21:00 Youjia Nursing Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th, 17:00-19:00 Activity Square in Jiahe Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.