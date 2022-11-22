Baoji City’s Office of the Leading Group (Headquarters) for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Notices to All Citizens



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-11-22 09:56

Views:

Friends of the general public:

At present, the situation of the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic is still severe and complicated. In order to effectively consolidate the hard-won achievements of epidemic prevention and control in our city, to protect the health and life safety of you and your family to the greatest extent, and to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, the general public Citizens must earnestly fulfill their personal responsibility for epidemic prevention and control.

1. Follow the epidemic prevention regulations and pay attention to your own health. The general public should learn and master epidemic prevention policies and knowledge, consciously abide by and cooperate with the implementation of various prevention and control measures. Once an individual has suspicious symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, loss of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc., please wear a mask and go to the nearest fever clinic for medical treatment and investigation.

2. Prevent epidemic-related risks and report actively and truthfully. The general public is requested not to go to areas at risk of the epidemic unless necessary. If you really need to go, you must take proper personal protection throughout the process. For family members, relatives, friends, business partners, etc. who are in the epidemic-risk areas, they should take the initiative to inform them to complete the “Shaanxi One Code Pass” before coming (returning) to the treasure, and report to the unit where they are, the community where they live ( village) or staying in a hotel or guesthouse, please bring a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours when you come (return) to Treasure, and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding management service measures after arriving at the destination.

3. Cooperate with epidemic prevention work and implement control measures. Persons who have returned from abroad, have a history of living in high-risk areas, or outside the province, should cooperate with the implementation of centralized isolation, home isolation or health monitoring, landing inspections and other prevention and control measures. People in home isolation should live alone or in a single room (independent bathroom), avoid contact with family members, and are not allowed to go out during home isolation and refuse all visits. If they really need to go out for medical treatment, etc., they must be approved by the community management personnel and implement closed-loop management measures ; Co-residents or accompanying persons should also comply with relevant requirements. Home health monitoring personnel should choose to live in a well-ventilated room, keep relatively independent as much as possible, use a separate bathroom as much as possible, avoid close contact with family members, advocate a meal sharing system when eating, and strictly implement non-essential going out during the home health monitoring period, such as seeking medical treatment Take personal protection when you have to go out under special circumstances, wear N95/KN95 masks in a standard manner, and avoid taking public transportation. Home isolation and home health monitoring personnel measure body temperature once a day in the morning and evening, and immediately inform the unit and community (village) staff if any symptoms appear.

4. Active nucleic acid detection to achieve early detection. The general public, please follow the unified arrangement of the epidemic prevention and control headquarters in the jurisdiction and actively participate in the nucleic acid testing organized by the jurisdiction. When testing, you must obey the on-site arrangement, line up in an orderly manner, wear masks in a standard manner, keep a safe distance, and do not gather or get together. After the test, wear a mask and leave immediately, and do a good job of hand hygiene. Citizens who return from outside the city should take the initiative to go to the nearest free and convenient sampling point for nucleic acid testing.

5. Complete the vaccination and build a strong immune barrier. The general public should actively vaccinate against the new crown vaccine, complete the full vaccination and strengthen the vaccination as soon as possible, so as to achieve “everything that should be received” and build a solid immunity barrier for the whole people.

6. Strengthen personal protection and reduce the risk of gathering. As the first person responsible for your own health, please develop a good habit of “wearing a mask when you go out”, wash your hands frequently, disinfect frequently, ventilate frequently, do not gather or get together, and maintain a safe social distance. When holding weddings, funerals and other activities, it is necessary to control the number of people as much as possible to effectively reduce the risk of gathering.

7. Fulfill the responsibility of epidemic prevention and maintain social order. The general public should consciously abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, fulfill their personal obligations, remind each other and abide by them together, do not conceal or lie about epidemic-related information, do not fabricate or spread false epidemic information, and work together to create a healthy and safe public environment.

Epidemic prevention and control is everyone’s responsibility, and group prevention and control start from me. Please continue to support, cooperate, and participate in the prevention and control of the epidemic, help each other, unite as one, and protect a healthy home together!

Office of the Leading Group (Command Headquarters) of Baoji City in Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic

November 21, 2022