Baoji city reports 48 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-12-02

On December 1, 2022, Baoji City reported 48 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main activities in the city’s society are as follows:

Asymptomatic infected persons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 46:

From November 27th to December 1st, there will be no social activities.

Asymptomatic infected persons14:

November 27, 12:54-12:57 Food City opposite Linyou County Hospital, 13:45-14:40 Wanfu Hotel, Qingcui Road, Jiuchenggong Town, Linyou County, 14:45-15:10 Jiucheng, Linyou County Yiyou Office Supplies Store, Yongan Road, Chenggong Town, 16:30-20:00 Tiantang Central Primary School, Liangting Town, Linyou County.

Asymptomatic infected person 16:

At 10:48 on November 29, I took the D2654 high-speed train from other provinces to Baoji South Station. After the landing inspection, I was transferred to the centralized isolation point in a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infected person 17:

November 28th, 8:30-8:50, Shiba River Turntable, Xibao Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District, 9:00-18:00, Yilin, Liangquan Industrial Park, Xiliang Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District steel structure factory;

From 8:00 to 8:50 on November 29th, the Shiba River Turntable on Xibao Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 18:

November 27, 7:40-8:30, Baoji Branch of China Post, No. 1 Yuejin Road, Dongfeng Road Street Office, Jintai District;

November 28, 7:10-7:15 Lanzhou steamed bun shop at the gate of No. 42 Baoshi Road, Jintai District.

Asymptomatic infected person 19:

November 27th, 16:00-16:30 Square in front of Baoji Stadium, Shigu Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

November 28th16:45-17:15 Clinic in Shibahe Village, Baoguang Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District; 18:10-18:30 Dufeng Supermarket, Yushi Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District;

From 16:05 to 16:15 on November 29, the guard room of Xingxin Building, Xibao Road, Qiaonan Street Office, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected person 23:

November 28, 10:00-11:00 Lanbao Community, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 14:05-14:09 South Gate Express Station, Lanbao Community, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 14:11-14:25 Jintai District South Gate of Lanbao Community, Chencang Avenue, 14:40-15:50 Lanbao Community, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 16:00-16:10 Yongxing Fresh Supermarket, North Gate of Lanbao Community, Chencang Avenue, Jintai District, 16:15 -16:25 Take the No. 15 bus (Shaanxi C08726D) (Lanbao Community Station-Jintai Civic Center Station).

Asymptomatic infected person25:

November 27, 8:00-13:00 Jinling Community Health Service Center, East Section of Xinjian Road, Weibin District;

November 28, 8:00-17:10 Jinling Community Health Service Center, East Section of Xinjian Road, Weibin District.

Asymptomatic infected persons35:

November 28, 9:00-11:50 Construction site next to the fruit wholesale market on Yongxing Road, Chengguan Town, Fengxiang District; 13:00-13:19 Toll booth of Nanguan Weaving Factory on Provincial Highway 104, Fengxiang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons41:

November 27th, 10:30-10:40, Binhe East Road Central Market, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County, 10:50-11:00, Jiawei Supermarket, South Street, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County, 16:20-16:25, Tsui, Taibai County Grain and oil store on the left side of Xiadu Garden, South Street, Touzhen, 16:29-16:40 Sea Wave Heating Company, Century Avenue, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County;

November 28, 8:00-12:30, 14:00-17:50 Taibai Sewage Treatment Plant, South Street, Zuitou Town, Taibai County, 18:10-18:40, Bafu Sichuan Cuisine, Taibai Road Pedestrian Street, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County, 19:20-19:25 Xinyi Supermarket, Taibai Road Pedestrian Street, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County;

November 29, 8:00-12:30, 15:00-17:50 Taibai Sewage Treatment Plant, South Street, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County, 22:10-22:20 Taibai Middle School, Xinjian Road, Tsuitou Town, Taibai County.

Asymptomatic infected persons43:

November 27, 12:00-12:16 Convenience Store on Hexie Road, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District, 12:16-12:40 Huiyou Commercial Bank, Chencang South Road, Chencang District;

November 29, 8:10-8:20 Jinhuifeng Gas Station at the intersection of Guofeng Road and Muyi Road, Chencang District, 9:10-11:00 Xiangli Hardware and Building Materials Wholesale Department, Hexie Road, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District, 18:00-18: 30 Xinliang Restaurant, Harmony Road, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District;

November 30, 15:15-15:19, Chenjia Gas Station, Chencang Avenue, Chencang District, 15:40-16:15, Fengxiang Clean Coal Yard, Yuheng Road, Hengshui Town, Fengxiang District, 16:15-17:30, Chengguan Town, Fengxiang District Yongcheng Avenue Shengtai Metal Building Materials Distribution Department.

Asymptomatic infected persons44:

November 27th, 8:00-14:00 Group 10, Linger Village, Jiacun Town, Chencang District.

Asymptomatic infected persons45:

Stay at home from November 27th to 30th;

December 1, 00:30-13:00 Baoji Second Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Emergency Department, Fever Clinic.

Asymptomatic infection47:

November 27, 9:40-9:52 Xinqitian Supermarket, West Gate, Shengxinyuan, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 10:20-10:27 Tianxiangfang, downstairs, Shiyuan Second District, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 12:00-12 :04 Nanbao Village, Banpo Qishan, Nanbao Village, Guozhen Street Office, Chencang District, 17:00-17:16 Zhilin Clothing Shop, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 17:17-17:19 Mood for Love, Guozhen Street, Chencang District Jewelry shop;

November 28, 17:10-17:24 Honest People Supermarket, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 18:15-18:26 Xinqitian Supermarket, Shengxinyuan West Gate, Guozhen Street, Chencang District, 18:27-18:31 Guozhen Street, Chencang District Lejia Life Convenience Store at Shengxinyuan Cross Station, Zhenjie Street.

Asymptomatic infected persons48:

November 27, 17:00-17:10 Deguangtang Clinic, Commercial Pedestrian Street, Guozhen Street, Chencang District.