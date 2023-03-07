Baoji City Celebrates “March 8th” International Women’s Day Conference Held





Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-03-07

On the afternoon of March 6, Baoji City celebrated the “March 8th” International Women’s Day with the “Women’s Heart to the Party for a New Journey”. Yang Guangting, secretary of the municipal party committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Jing Yaoping, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, attended the meeting. Duan Xiaolong, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, presided over the meeting.

Yang Guangting pointed out that in recent years, women’s federations at all levels in the city have conscientiously studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on women and women’s work, implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches during his visit to Shaanxi, and united and led the majority of women in the city to actively participate in the implementation of the “One Four Five” The “Ten” strategy and the advancement of the “Ten Key Tasks” have supported the “half the sky” of accelerating the construction of sub-centers and making every effort to build a pioneer area. This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. I hope that all women in the city will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, listen to and follow the Party, love Baoji, start a business bravely, promote their advantages, establish a new style, and work diligently. Learn, strengthen skills, strive to be a builder of a great cause, an advocate of civilization, and a struggler who dares to pursue dreams, and make new and greater contributions to the new journey of Chinese-style modernization and the writing of a new chapter in Baoji’s high-quality development.

Yang Guangting emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should consciously include women’s work in their agenda and support the Women’s Federation in carrying out work in accordance with laws and regulations. People’s congresses at all levels, CPPCC and mass organizations should continue to care and support the development of women’s cause. Women’s federations at all levels should make every effort to deepen the reform and construction of women’s federations, take the “three-year” campaign as an opportunity, continue to temper the work style of “hard work, hard work, fast work, hard work and work together”, so as to better play the role of bridge and link, unite and lead The vast number of women in the city are devoted to the party and forge ahead on a new journey.

At the meeting, the National March 8th Red Banner Bearer, National and Provincial Women’s Contributing Models, Women’s Civilized Posts, Women’s Contributing Advanced Collectives, Sanqin’s Most Beautiful Women’s Fighters, and the 2022 Shaanxi Province “Most Beautiful and Clean Family” commendation list were announced. Medals and certificates were awarded. Some advanced individuals, advanced collectives, and family representatives made exchanges and speeches.

Shi Zhen, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Vice Mayor, delivered a speech. City leaders Che Shuang and Li Xiaohong attended the meeting.