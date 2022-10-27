Condolence letters



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-10-27 11:20

The vast number of sanitation workers in the city:

In golden autumn in October, cinnamon is fragrant. When the whole country celebrates the party’s 20th victory, our city ushered in the 25th Sanitation Workers’ Day. The Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government extend high respect and holiday greetings to the vast number of sanitation workers in the city who have been working hard all the time, and express their heartfelt thanks to people from all walks of life and their families who have long cared about and supported the sanitation cause!

Sanitation is a sacred and noble cause. In recent years, under the great attention of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, the vast number of sanitation workers have worked together, and the city’s sanitation cause has made great progress. You are not afraid of the cold and heat, the wind and the rain, and always carry forward the dedication spirit of “I would rather one person be dirty in exchange for a clean house”, conscientiously and silently dedicate, with hard work and sweat in exchange for a beautiful and beautiful city environment. The extraordinary performance has won wide acclaim from the general public and the respect and recognition of the whole society. You are the pacesetters of urban construction! Is a well-deserved “urban beautician”! It is the creator and guardian of a better life!

At present, the whole city is earnestly studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and striving to write a new chapter of Baoji’s high-quality development. The new situation and new tasks have put forward new and higher requirements for sanitation work. More glorious and arduous. Party committees and governments at all levels should further enhance their sense of responsibility and mission in promoting the development of sanitation, strengthen organizational leadership, increase investment, improve operating conditions, and protect workers’ rights and interests. All walks of life and the general public should, as always, support sanitation work, respect sanitation workers, cherish sanitation achievements, and strive to create a good atmosphere in which everyone participates in sanitation work and builds and shares a beautiful environment.

Glory belongs to the worker, and happiness belongs to the worker. It is hoped that the vast number of sanitation workers in the city will, as always, be dedicated to their jobs, continue to carry forward the glorious tradition of hard work, hard work and selfless dedication, and make new and greater contributions to promoting the construction of an ecological city and beautiful Baoji.

I sincerely wish the city’s sanitation workers and their families a happy holiday, good health, and a happy family!

Baoji Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China

Baoji Municipal People’s Government

October 25, 2022