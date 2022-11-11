The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group came to Baoji to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-11-11 12:41

On the afternoon of November 10th, the report meeting of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Baoji Workers’ Cultural Palace. Cai Zhaoli, member of the Provincial Party Committee’s Publicity Group and Executive Vice-School (School) of the Shaanxi Provincial Party School (School of Administration), delivered a publicity report. Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the report meeting.

At the report meeting, Cai Zhaoli took the theme of “holding high the banner, united and striving to promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way”. The ten spirits and the practical implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been implemented in three parts to promote the high-quality development of Shaanxi, and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has been deeply explained and systematically interpreted. The participants said that the report has a clear theme, a lofty position, a broad vision and rich content. It provides authoritative guidance for everyone to deeply understand and fully grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promote the implementation of the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee in Baoji.

Yang Guangting emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and work hard to understand it thoroughly, so that leaders can take the lead in learning, cover learning with all employees, and integrate learning, so as to have a deeper understanding of the “two establishments”. Decisive significance, resolutely achieve “two maintenance”. We must work hard on propaganda and training, adhere to the leadership of municipal leaders, select the best and strengthen the strength of propaganda groups in cities and counties, carry out education and training for all staff, set the right direction, conduct in-depth research and interpretation, and let the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party reach every corner of urban and rural areas. . We must work hard to implement the details, translate the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into specific goals and tasks, and plan for the “ten key tasks”, and plan for the next year’s work. It is necessary to work hard on efficient overall planning, do a good job of normalizing epidemic prevention and control without slackening, go all out to stabilize the economy, strictly prevent and defuse risks in various fields, strive to complete the annual goals and tasks, and practice the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with practical performance.

The report will be held in the form of a video conference. Municipal leaders, members of municipal departments, members of various people’s organizations, major responsible comrades of double-administered units and municipal state-owned enterprises attended the report meeting at the main venue. Relevant comrades from all counties, districts, Baoji High-tech Zone, and towns (streets) attended the report meeting at the county (district) branch venue and the town (street) branch venue.

On the morning of the same day, Cai Zhaoli walked into Baoji Vocational and Technical College to carry out interactive lectures and communicated face-to-face with representatives of teachers and students.