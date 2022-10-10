Home News Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website County District News Fufeng County Party Secretary Wang Li investigates and supervises the implementation of the “100-day improvement” campaign for rural revitalization
News

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Website County District News Fufeng County Party Secretary Wang Li investigates and supervises the implementation of the “100-day improvement” campaign for rural revitalization

by admin

Wang Li, Secretary of the Fufeng County Party Committee, investigates and supervises the implementation of the “100-day improvement” campaign for rural revitalization

Source: Fufeng County People’s Government
Release time: 2022-10-10 07:55
Views:

On the morning of October 7, Wang Li, secretary of the Fufeng County Party Committee, emphasized the need to act quickly, strengthen leadership, and promote the “Hundred Days Improvement” with a “hardworking, strict, meticulous and honest” style when investigating and supervising the implementation of the “100-day improvement” campaign for rural revitalization. The “Hundred Days Supervising Gang” action was implemented.

On the same day, Wang Li went to Wukang Village, Jiangzhang Town, to learn more about the dynamic monitoring of anti-poverty return, the development of village-level collective economy, and the stable employment of poverty-stricken people by checking documents and on-site visits.

Wang Li pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the “three rural” work, deeply understand the importance of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and promoting rural revitalization, keep in mind the original mission, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, and solidly carry out the “Hundred Days”. Promote the “Hundred Days Supervision Gang” action.

Wang Li emphasized that it is necessary to achieve “three clears and one full visit” (clear foundation, clear policies, clear work, complete data, and visits to poverty alleviation households and monitoring households), accurately grasp the situation, benchmark and check the table, and do a good job of “two things”. “No Worry About the Three Guarantees” and ten improvement actions, including drinking water safety, dynamic monitoring and assistance to prevent returning to poverty, industrial assistance, stable employment for people who have been lifted out of poverty, management of capital projects and assets for poverty alleviation, assistance in villages, rural construction, and rural governance. Consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation to lay a solid foundation and create conditions for rural revitalization, and consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation through various actions of rural revitalization. It is necessary to combine the “Double Hundred Actions” with the special action for work style construction and promote it as one, vigorously promote the spirit of poverty alleviation, and fight with one heart and one heart, and effectively embody the “ten musts and ten nos” in consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and promoting rural revitalization. In terms of specific actions and practical work, we have welcomed the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.

Deputy county magistrate Guo Haidong investigated together.

See also  School, one million students ask for exemption from the hour of Catholic religion

You may also like

Five departments including the Beijing Municipal Commission of...

Feltre, fatal motorcycle accident: road murder hypothesis

More filters to get to the criminal trial

Why has the taste of young people changed...

The threat of recession goes global – Alessandro...

Jingkai Public Security makes every effort to maintain...

Government Meloni, the news of today 10 October...

Baoji City People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

Montebelluna, five Sport Life Down athletes at the...

The new US ban hits Chinese startups AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy