Wang Li, Secretary of the Fufeng County Party Committee, investigates and supervises the implementation of the “100-day improvement” campaign for rural revitalization



Release time: 2022-10-10 07:55

On the morning of October 7, Wang Li, secretary of the Fufeng County Party Committee, emphasized the need to act quickly, strengthen leadership, and promote the “Hundred Days Improvement” with a “hardworking, strict, meticulous and honest” style when investigating and supervising the implementation of the “100-day improvement” campaign for rural revitalization. The “Hundred Days Supervising Gang” action was implemented.

On the same day, Wang Li went to Wukang Village, Jiangzhang Town, to learn more about the dynamic monitoring of anti-poverty return, the development of village-level collective economy, and the stable employment of poverty-stricken people by checking documents and on-site visits.

Wang Li pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the “three rural” work, deeply understand the importance of consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and promoting rural revitalization, keep in mind the original mission, effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency, and solidly carry out the “Hundred Days”. Promote the “Hundred Days Supervision Gang” action.

Wang Li emphasized that it is necessary to achieve “three clears and one full visit” (clear foundation, clear policies, clear work, complete data, and visits to poverty alleviation households and monitoring households), accurately grasp the situation, benchmark and check the table, and do a good job of “two things”. “No Worry About the Three Guarantees” and ten improvement actions, including drinking water safety, dynamic monitoring and assistance to prevent returning to poverty, industrial assistance, stable employment for people who have been lifted out of poverty, management of capital projects and assets for poverty alleviation, assistance in villages, rural construction, and rural governance. Consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation to lay a solid foundation and create conditions for rural revitalization, and consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation through various actions of rural revitalization. It is necessary to combine the “Double Hundred Actions” with the special action for work style construction and promote it as one, vigorously promote the spirit of poverty alleviation, and fight with one heart and one heart, and effectively embody the “ten musts and ten nos” in consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation and promoting rural revitalization. In terms of specific actions and practical work, we have welcomed the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.

Deputy county magistrate Guo Haidong investigated together.