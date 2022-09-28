Fufeng County Safety and Stability Work Conference Held



Source: Fufeng County People’s Government

Release time: 2022-09-27 08:44

On September 27, the Fufeng County Safety and Stability Work Conference was held. Wang Li, secretary of the county party committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech, and county magistrate Zhang Ping attended the meeting and arranged related work.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to firmly establish the concept of safe development, tighten the string of safety and stability, tighten the valve of safety and stability, really grasp the real management, dare to grasp the daring management, and strictly grasp the strict management, so as to ensure that the bottom line thinking is “bottom” to the end, and the limit thinking reaches the “bottom”. “Top”, and resolutely prevent various unstable factors and potential safety hazards in place. It is necessary to fully implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, pay close attention to key links, increase work efforts, and firmly adhere to the “three bottom lines” of epidemic prevention and control, production safety, and petitioning to maintain stability. Resolutely maintain overall stability. It is necessary to solidly promote the special action of work style construction, adhere to the in-depth focus on benchmarking and table, take the lead in the above and the lower, combine the work with the work, serve the people with sincerity, and focus on the competition first, and earnestly do a solid job and improve the work style. It is necessary to improve the political position, with the sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times and worrying about everything”, make overall plans for project construction, autumn harvest and autumn sowing, flood control and anti-skid, economic indicators reporting, emergency duty on duty and other key tasks, and greet them with practical achievements. The party’s twentieth victory was held.

The meeting informed the county’s work safety in production and the 20 major security and stability maintenance and petition work.

County leaders Zhang Zhanlin, Yao Liangqiang, Li Ning, Meng Xiaozhi, Dong Xiaoli, Hu Yajuan, Wang Jun, Guo Haidong and others attended the meeting.