Release time: 2022-09-28

On the morning of September 27, Mei County held a county-wide safety and stability work meeting. Liu Zhisheng, secretary of the county party committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. County leaders Zhang Xiaoping, Qi Yonghong, Wang Fuqiang, Zhang Xiaobin, Qi Yajun, Fu Qingjian, Wang Wuqiang, Wang Shiping and Sun Wei attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Qi Yonghong, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Executive Deputy County Mayor, Zhang Xiaobin, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, and Fu Qingjian, Deputy County Mayor, respectively reported the recent work safety, stability of letters and visits, and public safety in the county, and put forward suggestions for the next step. ; Zhang Xiaoping arranged and deployed the county’s safety and stability work; Yingtou Town, Changxing Town, Housing and Urban-rural Development Bureau, Natural Resources Bureau, and Taibai Mountain Tourist Area Management Committee signed a work responsibility letter on the spot.

Liu Zhisheng emphasized that the whole county should clearly recognize the situation, improve the position, deeply understand the extreme importance of doing a good job of safety and stability, conscientiously implement the spirit of the national and provincial and municipal safety and stability work conferences, and always tighten the string of safety and stability. It is necessary to focus on key points, seek practical results, make every effort to ensure political security, comprehensively strengthen production safety, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, do a solid job in petitioning and maintain stability, conscientiously do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation, and resolutely build an embankment of safety and stability. It is necessary to take the initiative to take responsibility, overcome difficulties, firmly establish the idea of ​​”one game of chess”, strengthen coordination and linkage, optimize the allocation of forces, form a joint force of work, and effectively shoulder the responsibility of safety and stability.

Regarding the safety and stability of the county, Zhang Xiaoping emphasized that all departments at all levels in the county should further improve their political positions, fully understand the situation, and earnestly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on safety in production and the spirit of video conferences on safety and stability work in provinces and cities. , have a deep understanding of the importance of doing a good job in the current safety and stability work, and effectively enhance the sense of responsibility, mission and urgency to do a good job of safety and stability. All towns, districts, departments, and parks must strengthen bottom-line thinking and red-line awareness, consolidate work responsibilities, pay close attention to task implementation, and do a solid job in safety production, epidemic prevention and control, social stability, and public opinion security; strengthen leadership , take the initiative to take responsibility, increase the investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, strengthen on-duty duty and emergency response, and ensure that the overall economic and social situation of the county is sustained, harmonious and stable.

Finally, Liu Zhisheng also made specific emphasis on petitions to maintain stability, epidemic prevention and control, religious management, public opinion management and safety production.

The principals of various towns, streets and departments attended the meeting.