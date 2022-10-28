Longxian County Mayor Li Weifang investigates the preparatory work for the development of the Badu quartz stone mine



Recently, Li Weifang, the county magistrate of Longxian County, went to Badu Town to investigate the preparatory work for the development of quartz stone mineral resources. Li Huijun, member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Deputy County Mayor, participated in the investigation.

The survey was conducted by way of on-site inspection and symposium. Li Weifang has a detailed understanding of the basic situation of the quartz stone comprehensive development and construction project, the preparatory work and the next work plan.

Li Weifang emphasized that relevant county-level departments should thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization, firmly establish the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, and ensure that mineral resources are “developed in the process of protection, protected in the process of development”, and rationally develop and utilize mineral resources. , effectively protect the ecological environment, and make every effort to promote the high-quality development of the county economy.

Li Weifang demanded that it is necessary to further strengthen the confidence and determination in the development of quartzite minerals, clarify the responsibilities of all parties involved in the development and construction of mineral resources, increase the connection with negotiators, clarify the ownership of exploration rights and mining rights, sign work agreements, and advance simultaneously. The preliminary work of the development and construction of the Badu quartz stone mineral resources; it is necessary to coordinate and prepare for various preliminary examination and approval procedures, accelerate the promotion of geological exploration, remote sensing mapping and design preparation, and make planning first; Elements such as project establishment, approval, handling, and funds are guaranteed, and the preliminary work such as land acquisition and demolition, road repair, and environmental impact assessment shall be well coordinated; element guarantees shall be strengthened, regular discussions and judgments shall be conducted, and difficulties and problems shall be studied and solved, and funds, land use, and environmental protection shall be fully developed. The guarantee of production factors such as water and electricity will create better conditions for the development and utilization of mineral resources.