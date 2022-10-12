Longxian held the “Drunk Beauty Autumn Employment Longzhou” online job fair with 3,000 jobs to help job seekers find employment and increase income



Recently, the Longxian 2022 “Drunk Beauty Autumn, Employment Longzhou” job fair was held online. The job fair invited more than 80 enterprises from Jiangsu, Guangdong and our province to provide more than 3,000 jobs to help the job seekers in our county to find jobs and increase their income.

Wang Yonggang, Deputy Director of Baoji Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, Liang Danjun, Member of the Standing Committee of the County Party Committee and Executive Deputy County Mayor, walked into the live broadcast room and introduced the relevant employment policies of the city and county to online job seekers, hoping that the majority of job seekers will change their employment concepts, choose jobs reasonably, and work as soon as possible as soon as possible. Achieve stable employment, increase family income, and make positive contributions to the development of the hometown.

The job fair was jointly held by the county government and the Tongshan District government of Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province. The online anchor interacted with the representatives of the recruiting companies online, and introduced the recruitment positions and salaries to the job seekers, attracting nearly a thousand job seekers to enter the live broadcast room for online consultation and application.

Online recruitment activities are carried out through the online recruitment platform “Cloud Meeting” in Longxian County. The recruitment period will last from October 9th to November 9th. From 9:00 to 17:00 every day, job seekers can search for the “Cloud Meeting” applet through WeChat , After registering and logging in, enter the job-hunting hall of the “Drunk Beauty Autumn, Employment Longzhou” online job fair in Longxian County to browse the job information, communicate with the recruiter, and submit your resume for online application.

According to statistics, on the day the job fair was held, more than 2,000 people were attracted to enter the WeChat applet to browse the recruitment page, more than 520 people consulted online, more than 360 people submitted their resumes, and more than 260 job seekers had reached preliminary employment intentions with recruiting companies.