The 4th plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 16th CPC Jintai District Committee of Baoji City was held



Source: Jintai District People’s Government

Release time: 2022-08-10 15:28

Views:

On the afternoon of August 9, the fourth plenary (enlarged) meeting of the 16th Committee of the Jintai District of Baoji City of the Communist Party of China was held. Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the meeting fully implemented the overall requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security”, earnestly implementing the deployment requirements of the provincial and municipal Party congresses and the provincial and municipal Party committee plenary sessions, and summed up the first half of the year. Work and arrange tasks for the second half of the year. The plenary session was presided over by the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee. Xue Jianen, Secretary of the District Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Working Committee of Panlong New District, delivered a speech. Wang Runjun, deputy secretary of the district party committee and head of the district government, summarized and deployed the economic work of the whole district.

The meeting pointed out that since the beginning of this year, under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee has united and led the whole region to thoroughly study and implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Shaanxi, and resolutely implement “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the economy must be developed.” The general requirements of “safety”, deepen the “two activities” of the year of ability improvement and high-quality project breakthrough year, accelerate the “1239” action of high-quality development, take new steps in the construction of “the first good district”, achieve new achievements in development, and successfully realize ” “Double over half”, ranking 8th in the high-quality development performance assessment of 31 urban areas in the province in 2021, and won the provincial-level global tourism demonstration zone. Achievements are hard-won and need to be cherished.

The meeting emphasized that in the second half of the year, the whole region should accelerate the implementation of the “1239” action for high-quality development, carry forward a good work style, tackle the third quarter, win the whole year, strive for excellence in assessment, and meet the party’s 20th anniversary with a full mental state and practical work results. Great victory held. It is necessary to focus on the main theme, tighten the strings of epidemic prevention, stabilize the economic market, guard the safety line, and effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal committees, so as to create a safe and stable environment for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Party. The economic environment, the social environment of Guotai and the people’s security, and the political environment of clean air. It is necessary to focus on “ten investigations and ten to six governance”, constantly strengthen the construction of work style, find problems around “ten investigations”, establish new trends around “ten comparisons”, focus on rectification around “six governance”, be brave in self-revolution, and take the initiative to benchmark Be in line, correct mistakes, and cultivate a good political ecology. It is necessary to focus on high-quality development, hold on to the implementation of major events on the front line, dare to take responsibility for solving obstacles and solve problems, coordinate and promote collaborative linkage, strive to be the first and create uniqueness, and measure the actual effect of style construction with practical performance.

The meeting demanded that the construction of work style should start from the leading cadres, from the standing committee members of the district committee, members of the district committee, alternate members of the district committee, and from the main responsible comrades of various towns, streets and departments. It is necessary to focus on the key minority, be strict with self-discipline, control the team, focus on unity, lead the team, lead by example, lead the team, and lead the team to be a good “leader”. The meeting emphasized that it is very important to do a good job in the second half of the year, and it is very important to maintain a good style. Let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, work hard, work hard, work hard, work hard together, and persevere with the determination to never leave the saddle and never let go of the reins. Strive to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of Jintai, and welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with a progressive attitude and outstanding achievements!

At the meeting, the spirit of the second plenary meeting of the 14th provincial party committee and the spirit of the second plenary (expanded) meeting of the 13th municipal party committee were conveyed, and the district party committee’s “Work Plan (Discussion Draft) for Carrying out Special Actions for Style Construction” and other contents were made. Explanation; watch the PPT of important indicators and key work of the whole region in the first half of 2022.

District committee members and alternate members attended the meeting. District-level leaders, members of the leadership team of Panlong New District, members of the Standing Committee of the District Commission for Discipline Inspection, members of the District Supervisory Committee, the main responsible comrades of the district party committee, various departments of the district-level state organs, and various people’s organizations, the main responsible comrades of the party and government of each town and street, and the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress , The director of each special committee office of the District Political Consultative Conference and the members of the District Commission for Discipline Inspection attended the meeting.