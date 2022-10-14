Baoji City reports 4 cases of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-10-14 19:20

On October 13, 2022, Baoji City reported 4 cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronary pneumonia. The main social activities in our city are as follows:

Asymptomatic infection 1 (local asymptomatic infection 10 announced by the province):

At 14:30 on October 12th, I drove a RV (Ji A104**) from other provinces to the Baoji West Service Area of ​​Lianhuo Expressway. I took the initiative to report and received isolation control.

Asymptomatic infection 2 (local asymptomatic infection 11 announced by the province):

At 3:00 on October 10th, the carpooled car from other provinces (CUC7** in Anhui) arrived outside the Baoji North Service Area, and was then transferred to a point-to-point closed-loop.

Asymptomatic infection 3 (provincially announced local asymptomatic infection 12):

October 11, 9:00-18:00, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, Zhouli Road, China Post Group Corporation (Fufeng County Branch, Shaanxi Province) (including: 11:05-11:15) Postal savings next to Fufeng Bus Station, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County Outlets, 12:05-13:00, Sanguxiang Beef and Mutton Steamed Bun Restaurant, East Street, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, 16:00-17:30 Apple collection point in Qi Village, Famen Town, Fufeng County, Apple collection point in Yuntang Village, Famen Town Collection point, Post Office in Huangdui Village, Famen Town, Apple Collection Point in Nanyang Village, Tiandu Town), 18:10-7:00 the next day, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community.

Asymptomatic infection 4 (local asymptomatic infection 13 announced by the province):

October 10, 13:30-16:20 Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, 16:30-16:45 Fufeng County Second Kindergarten Entrance, 17:02-17:10 Fufeng County Chengguan Street Office Yiyuan Integrated Market Cuihua Gold Store, Yisheng Fresh Milk Bar, 17:15-17:30 Chengguan Street Office of Fufeng County Honesty Supermarket, 17:40-19:30 Chengguan Street Office of Fufeng County Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community, 19:35- 19:39 Jialehui Supermarket, North Street, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, 19:41-19:45, 21:00-21:05 Yicheng Medicine Hall, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, 19:55-20:50, 21 : 15-24: 00 Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community.

On October 11, 0:00-20:30, Chengguan Street Office, Fufeng County, Shengshi Mingmen Shangfu Community.