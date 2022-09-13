High-tech Zone Emergency Tracing Notice



Source: Baoji High-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee

Release time: 2022-09-13 08:46

Views:

In order to strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic, the Office of the Leading Group (Headquarters) of Baoji High-tech Zone Response to the Epidemic Emergency reminds the general public:

The following persons are requested to report to the community (village) and unit where they are located immediately, stay at home, avoid contact with others, obey the arrangements of the community and unit, and do a good job in health monitoring.

1. 9:45-10:45 on September 9, 2022, 7:30-9:20, 16:00-17:00, 18:00-19:00 on September 10, to Changsheng Road, Gaoxin District (High-tech Tenth Road) New Yougo convenience store personnel;

2. Personnel arriving at Xinyiju Trading Co., Ltd., Changsheng Road, High-tech Zone from 15:00-16:00 on September 9, 2022;

3. Staff arriving at Jinxuan Clothing Store in Sunjiatan Market, High-tech Zone from 15:50-16:50 on September 9, 2022;

4. Personnel arriving at Cainiao Station Shangpu Jinyuan Store in Gaoxin District from 17:00-18:00 on September 9, 2022;

5. Personnel who arrived at the Northeast Bone Village on Chuangxin Road (Gaoxin 1st Road) in the High-tech Zone from 20:15-23:15 on September 9, 2022;

6. Those who arrived at Erwei BBQ in Gaoxin District from 21:30-22:30 on September 9, 2022;

7. Personnel arriving at Golden Mango Music Space (Fortune Building Store) in Gaoxin District from 22:30 on September 9th to 1:30 on September 10th, 2022;

8. Staff from 15:00-16:00 on September 9, 2022, and 18:00-20:00 on September 10, who arrived at Baoti Store of Honest Supermarket in Gaoxin District;

9. From 14:00 to 16:00 on September 10, 2022, people who have been to the China Resources Vanguard High-tech World Store;

10. Personnel arriving at Xiaoyao Hu Spicy Soup, Changsheng Road, Gaoxin District, from 11:50-12:50 on September 11, 2022;

11. Personnel arriving at Lushui Fresh Changsheng Road Store in Gaoxin District from 15:00-16:00 on September 11, 2022;

12. Personnel who arrived at Changsheng Road, High-tech Zone from 18:00-19:00 on September 11, 2022;

In view of the severe and complicated situation of the current epidemic, the general public is requested to refrain from moving around unless necessary, and strictly take personal protection.

Baoji High-tech Zone Response to Epidemic Work Leading Group (Command) Office Tel: 0917–3780162; 0917–3780210.

Baoji High-tech Zone responds to the new crown pneumonia epidemic

Leading Group (Command) Office

September 13, 2022