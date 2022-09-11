Resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control with stubbornness



On the afternoon of September 10, our city held a teleconference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Yang Guangting attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Mayor Wang Yong presided over the meeting.

Yang Guangting emphasized that the whole city must recognize the situation, strengthen confidence, resolutely shoulder the political responsibility for epidemic prevention and control, unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of external defense input, internal defense rebound, and the general policy of dynamic clearing, take out the attacking force, and fight as soon as possible. Win this round of epidemic prevention. It is necessary to be fast and strict, and to trace the source of infection as quickly as possible, cut off the chain of transmission, eliminate hidden risks, completely surround, drain and control, and put out this round of epidemic in the shortest time. It is necessary to fully deploy and resolutely implement the requirements of the central province’s work plan for epidemic prevention and control before and after the National Day, and effectively implement the command system, emergency response, external defense input, nucleic acid detection and screening, key site prevention and control, cluster activity management and control, and logistics protection. Changhe has 7 production and supply guarantees in place, making every effort to maintain social harmony and stability. It is necessary to strengthen the sense of responsibility of “reassuring at all times”, compressing and consolidating responsibilities, strengthening the style of discipline, cohesion of work force, responsibility for guarding the soil, conscientiousness in guarding the soil, and winning the battle of epidemic prevention and control with excellent work style.

Wang Yong demanded that all levels of the city must grit their teeth, continue to fight, consolidate the achievements of social zero, and strive to achieve dynamic zero as soon as possible. It is necessary to adhere to the principle of “fast, accurate, and two priorities”, carry out high-quality nucleic acid testing, and further strengthen the precise matching of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting” to improve the quality and efficiency of testing. It is necessary to continue to deepen the investigation and investigation of the flow of positive infections, continue to strengthen the isolation and control of risk personnel and the standardized management of isolation places, resolutely prevent cross-infection, and race against time to eliminate the epidemic. It is necessary to care about and care for front-line personnel, scientifically deploy work forces, and effectively build a solid line of defense against external input and internal rebound.

Liu Feng, member of the party group of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, director of the Provincial Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and director of the Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. City leaders Ding Shengren, Zhang Lijin, Shi Zhen, Wang Anzhong, Gao Hongzhen, Zhao Jiahong, Bian Yani, Liu Hongyang, He Dong, She Junchen, Li Wufa and Zhang Zhao attended the meeting.