At 6 o'clock tomorrow morning, Baoji City will launch a new round of nucleic acid testing



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2022-09-07 21:41

On the evening of September 7, the reporter learned from the city’s leading group (command) for the response to the new crown pneumonia epidemic that in order to further strengthen the investigation of epidemic risks and ensure the safety and health of the general public, starting from 6:00 a.m. on September 8, the city will carry out a unified Large-scale nucleic acid testing, the general public is invited to participate on time.

The scope of detection is all persons within the jurisdiction of our city, including those who live, work, study and travel in our city. The general public is requested to go to the nearest nucleic acid sampling point in an orderly manner according to the unified arrangement of the village and community, bring their ID cards, smartphones or valid personal certificates, and cooperate with the nucleic acid testing according to the guidance of the on-site staff. Students are given priority for sampling. During nucleic acid testing, you must wear a mask throughout the process, keep a distance of more than 1 meter from others, do not talk, do not get together, and take samples in an orderly manner. After the nucleic acid sampling is completed, identification stickers will be issued on the spot. Please post them in a place where you can easily show them such as mobile phones or personal valid documents. Our city’s residential quarters, village groups, units and public places will strictly check the nucleic acid identification stickers or nucleic acid negative certificates of people entering and leaving. .

Home quarantined persons and those who have been vaccinated against the new crown vaccine within 48 hours will not participate in this nucleic acid test for the time being. People with symptoms such as fever and cough should go to the nearest designated hospital fever clinic for treatment in time, and cannot go to the nucleic acid sampling point for sampling.