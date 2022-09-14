Our city held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control-adhere to scientific and precise prevention and control of nucleic acid testing without missing one person



Release time: 2022-09-14 09:37

On the afternoon of September 13, the reporter learned from a press conference held by the Baoji City Leading Group (Headquarters) on the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Response that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 12, 8 new cases of asymptomatic infection were reported in our city. . Since September 5, a total of 4 confirmed cases and 87 asymptomatic infections have been found in the city. At present, they are all in isolation treatment and isolation medical observation in designated hospitals in our city, and their physical condition is stable.

At present, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city is still severe and complicated, and there is no room for relaxation and paralysis. After the outbreak of the current round of the epidemic, Jintai District optimized and improved emergency mechanisms such as daily dispatch, information reporting, emergency response, supervision and inspection, and built a fast-switching, top-bottom linkage, flat and efficient epidemic prevention and control command system.

No one was missed in the nucleic acid test. Jintai District has invested more than 17 million yuan to renovate and expand the nucleic acid testing laboratory; more than 3,000 government officials have settled in villages, communities and traffic checkpoints where Baotoubaolian is connected to carry out nucleic acid testing, information analysis, and household-by-household. On-duty services such as registration and registration are provided, with an average of 563 medical staff, 46 transfer vehicles, 265 fixed sampling points and 20 mobile sampling points per day. In order to improve the detection accuracy, a digital platform has been established in the district, where 373,000 pieces of population data have been entered, and the links of “collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting” have been optimized, so as to achieve fast inspection and fast inspection, and complete inspections that should be inspected, so that no one household or one household is missed. one person. Since September 6, the region has organized 8 rounds of regional nucleic acid testing to ensure that key population testing results are available before 12:00 every day, and large-scale testing results are available before 17:00 every day. Nucleic acid detection is fully covered.

The traceability of flow regulation is fast and accurate. Jintai District has a reserve transfer team of 145 people, set up 22 small teams, and implemented “one person, one special class” for 4 asymptomatic infected persons, established transfer transfer files one by one, digged in-depth and carefully investigated, quickly locked them, and implemented management and control measures by category. . As of 12:00 on September 13, a total of 3,554 close-contact, sub-close-contact and risk personnel have been investigated and controlled, and 5 medium- and high-risk areas including Xiaohan Village have been statically controlled.

The investigation and control are decisive and powerful. Jintai District has implemented the “mini-program for filling out the itinerary of foreigners”. As of 12:00 on September 13, a total of 108,700 vehicles and 146,500 people have been inspected, and 16,877 people have returned to key epidemic areas outside the province and in the province, all of which have been classified and implemented. measure. Strictly implement control measures such as centralized isolation of one person and one room, home isolation without leaving home, static management, no entry or exit; for the centralized isolation point “one hotel and one special class”, 9 isolation hotels have been opened in the region, and a total of 965 people have been isolated in a centralized manner. , 831 people were quarantined at home, and 1,758 people were under static management.

Adhere to scientific precision and ensure that no one is missed in nucleic acid testing. Baoji will continue to increase nucleic acid testing and screening, carry out knock-on operations, dynamically allocate sampling forces and testing resources, encrypt the frequency of inspection submissions, and continue to optimize the collection, delivery, inspection, and reporting processes. , continuously improve the quality and efficiency of testing; continue to strengthen flow investigation and investigation, quickly identify the contact chain for new personnel, manage and control risk personnel, conduct re-analysis of confirmed personnel and risk points, and track the implementation of control measures to completely eliminate them. Potential risks; continue to strengthen the management of isolation points, strictly prevent cross-infection, and gradually release the centralized isolation of those who have expired after being assessed by the expert group; continue to do a good job in the living security of residents and business operation services in static control areas, and strictly control the social aspect. In key places, strictly control gathering activities, and make every effort to curb the spread of the epidemic.

At present, our city is still under great pressure to prevent proliferation, rebound and import. We hope that the general public will consciously abide by the relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control, take the initiative to compare and self-check the epidemic-related trajectories, report personal itineraries in a timely manner, and be sure to actively participate in nucleic acid testing. , to ensure that no one is missed, and all inspections should be carried out. At the same time, it is necessary to do a good job of personal protection, do not go out unless it is necessary, avoid gathering together, hold simple red and white banquets, consciously scan the code to accept the inspection, do not believe in rumors, do not spread rumors, do not spread rumors, and work together to build a tight line of defense against group control , and jointly fight against the epidemic prevention and control.

At the press conference, the relevant persons in charge of the Municipal Health Commission and Jintai District also answered questions from reporters on the latest progress in epidemic prevention and control, nucleic acid testing, and the next step in epidemic prevention and control.