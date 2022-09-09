New confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Baoji on September 8 and the main activity trajectory of asymptomatic infections



Source: Baoji Epidemic Response Headquarters

Release time: 2022-09-09 21:50

From 0-24:00 on September 8, Baoji City reported 1 local confirmed case and 11 asymptomatic infections, all of which were found in centralized isolation. The main activity tracks are:

Confirmed cases (mild):

August 30, 17:55-18:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 1st, 15:00-17:00, Taigong Lake, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4th, 10:00-10:30, a roadside stall opposite Tianwang High School, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 13:50-16:20, Tianwang Village Clinic, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 14:30-17:00, the clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 1:

August 31st, 6:00-6:20, nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 18:00-5:00 the next day, Inspur Internet Cafe and Liu Baiwei Hotel, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

From 18:20 on September 1st to 5:40 the next day, Inspur Internet Cafe and Dawancha Noodle Shop, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 2, 5:41-6:00 Henan Breakfast Restaurant, Shuangjibao Village, Fenxi Town, High-tech Zone; 15:50-16:00 Wang Mouli Chess and Cards Room, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 16:05-18:00 High-tech Zone Inspur Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street, District; 18:05-3:00 the next day, Wang Mouli Chess and Card Room, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 3, 3:10-4:15, Henan Breakfast Restaurant, Shuangjibao Village, Fenxi Town, High-tech Zone; 7:05-7:13 The gate of Wangjiabao Driving School, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 7:22-7:26 Tianwang, High-tech Zone Jianrong Caijia Mo shop on the west side of Zhentianwang Market; 7:27-7:30 Hongwei Sangzi Douhua Shop, Pedestrian Street, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 15:00-18:35 Inspur Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 18:38-time At 00:01 on the day, Wang Mouli Chess and Cards Room, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 4, 00:03-1:00 Inspur Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 1:10-3:00 Shengshiqingshe Foot Bath Club, Guo Town, Chencang District; 3:00-4:15 Shuangji, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone Baocunkou Road North Breakfast Shop; 13:20-13:26 Hengbang Tobacco and Wine Store, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 13:28-13:36 Chaomeijia Supermarket, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 13:48-14:45 High-tech Zone Inspur Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street; 15:00-15:34 Guoguo Noodle House, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 15:35-15:39 Honesty Firm, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 15:40-19:00 Inspur, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone Internet Cafe; 19:05-23:20 Wang Mouli Chess and Card Room, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 23:22-1:00 the next day, Inspur Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 15:10-15:14 Huifeng Commercial Bank, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 15:15-15:28 Wave Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 15:30-16:05 Dawancha, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone Noodle shop; 16:10-19:15 Inspur Internet Cafe, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 19:15-19:20 Integrity Firm, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected person 2:

August 29, 8:35-11:50 Chess and Cards Room, Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, Hi-tech Zone; 12:00-12:40 Yongsheng Restaurant opposite the government of Tianwang Town, Hi-tech Zone; 12:45-19:00 Fayu, Tianwang Town, Hi-tech Zone Village chess and card room;

14:00-19:00 on August 30th, the chess and card room of Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

August 31, 8:00-8:10 Nucleic acid sampling point in Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 9:30-13:00 Group 5, Zhangxie Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District; 13:05-13:20 The entrance of No. 792 Factory in Lijiaya Village, Wei Street; 14:00-14:30 New Road Delifa Power Tools Dealership Store in Weibin District; 16:00-21:00 New Building Next to Ruixi Titanium Industry West, Dongguan Science and Technology Industrial Park, Chencang District

Build the factory building (the innermost factory building); 21:00-7:00 the next day, Group 5, Zhangxie Village, Zhouyuan Town, Chencang District;

September 1st, 7:10-7:25 Douhua Paobao shop opposite Zhouyuan Town Square, Chencang District; 7:40-13:30 Newly built factory next to Ruixi Titanium West in Dongguan Science and Technology Industrial Park, Chencang District (the innermost factory building) ); 13:40-14:00 Yongsheng Restaurant opposite the government of Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4, 14:00-17:00 Dangjiabao Village, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone; 17:00-21:20 Wang Mouli Chess and Cards Room, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 11:30-13:00 Group 4, Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 16:40-17:40 Clinic in Maojiagou Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 6, 1:50-2:05, nucleic acid sampling point in Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 13:00-4:00 the next day, Group 6, Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 7, 5:50-6:05, nucleic acid sampling point in Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 16:00-17:30, by the Fayu River in Fayu Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infection 3:

September 1st 8:00-11:30 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 11:55-12:00 Caijiapo Book City, Qishan County;

September 2, 8:00-16:10, Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County;

September 3, 8:15-8:30, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4, 8:15-8:40 Noodle shop, Shaanjiu 2nd District, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 8:44-10:00 Take the Baoji-Caijiapo Intercity Bus (Caijiapo Bus Station-Baoji Maternal and Child Health Hospital); 10 :10-10:35 Ophthalmology on the first floor of the outpatient department of Baoji People’s Hospital; 10:50-13:40 Jingyi Road Pedestrian Street, Weibin District; 14:00-15:00 Take the Baoji-Caijiapo Intercity Bus (Baoji Maternal and Child Health Hospital) Station – Caijiapo Bus Station);

September 5, 8:00-18:00, Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County;

September 6, 8:00-18:00 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 19:00-19:22 Chaomeijia Supermarket, Weibei Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7th, 7:55-8:20, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 4:

September 1st, 8:20-8:35, nucleic acid sampling point opposite Tianwang High School, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

September 4th, 13:30-18:30 Geely Automobile Factory, Fanxi Town, High-tech Zone;

September 5th, 6:30-11:30 Geely Automobile Factory, Fengxi Town, High-tech Zone; 11:30-12:00 Service Point of Science and Technology New City, High-tech Zone; 12:00-18:20 Geely Automobile Factory, Fanxi Town, High-tech Zone .

Asymptomatic infected persons 5:

August 30, 7:40-12:00, 13:50-18:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, Hi-tech Zone; 18:10-21:00 Nucleic Acid Sampling Site in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, Hi-tech Zone; 21:00-2 At 5:50 on the day, the clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

August 31, 6:00-8:00 nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 8:30-12:00, 14:00-18:00 Health Room in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 1st, 7:30-7:40 at the entrance of Guozhen Middle School, Chencang District; 8:30-10:00 at the entrance of Tianwang Central Primary School, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 10:30-12:00, 13:50-20:00 High-tech Zone Tianwang Village Clinic, Tianwang Town, District;

September 2-September 4, 7:00-9:00, Tianwang Village Clinic, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 9:00-9:20 Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 10:00-12:00, 13 :50-18:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 9:00-9:20 Nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone, Agricultural Bank of China, West Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 10:00-12:00 Health Room in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 13:50- 18:00 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone.

Asymptomatic infected persons 6:

6:50-7:10, August 31st, nucleic acid sampling point in Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone;

From September 1st to 6th, I did not go out at home.

Asymptomatic infected persons 7:

September 1st, 8:00-8:10 at the gate of Xibao Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District; 8:30-9:30, take bus No. 10 in Chencang District (Chencang Post Office Bus Station – Tianwang Village Station); 9:30- 9:40 Entrance of Tianwang Primary School, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 11:00-12:40 Tianwang Hotel, Tianwang Town Street, High-tech Zone; 14:30-14:40 Entrance of Xibao Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District;

September 2 7:40-11:00 Xibao Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District; 16:30-16:50 at the entrance of Xibao Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District; 17:00-17:40 Take bus No. 10 (Chencang Post Office bus station-Tianwangcun Station);

September 3, 7:40-11:40, 13:50-18:30 Health Room in Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 13:00-13:20 Baijia Shopping Center, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 4th 7:40-11:20, 13:50-17:50 Clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone; 11:20-12:30 Middle Section of Tianwang Street, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone (100 meters east of Tianwang High School) Jiale Hotel; 17:50-18:40 Take bus No. 10 in Chencang District (Tianwang Village Bus Station – South Gate Bus Station of New Times Community; 19:30-19:40 Chencang District Guo Town Honest People Supermarket;

September 5, 7:00-7:30, take bus No. 10 in Chencang District (South Gate Station of New Times Community – Tianwang Village Station); 7:40-11:40, 13:40-18:00 Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone Tianwang Village Clinic.

Asymptomatic infected persons 8:

September 1st 7:50-8:00 Life insurance booth at the entrance of Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School in Qishan County; 8:00-11:40 Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School in Qishan County; 20:00-20:05 near Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School in Qishan County library;

September 2, 7:30-16:30 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 18:00-20:45 Youjia Classroom Remedial Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 3, 8:30-10:00 Dongshun Automobile Transportation Co., Ltd., Fenghuang Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:30 Nucleic Acid Sampling Site, Shengshi Huating Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 10:40-12:00, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Fenghuang Road Dongshun Automobile Transportation Co., Ltd.; 14:00-18:00 Youjia Classroom Remedial Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4th, 10:30-6:50 the next day, Group 5, Anshang Village, Wujing Town, Fufeng County

September 5th 7:30-18:00 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 18:05-21:00 Excellent Classroom Remedial Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 6, 7:40-17:30 Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 18:00-21:00 Youjia Classroom Remedial Class in Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 7, 7:50-8:05, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Fengyi International Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 19:20-19:35, nucleic acid sampling point in Jinxiu Jiangnan Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 9:

September 1st 7:40-11:40 The Second Primary School of Caijiapo, Qishan County; 11:50-12:00 Wallace Fast Food Restaurant, Xisan Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 15:40-18:00 Yuan, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County Star Village three groups;

September 2, 7:40-18:00, Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County;

September 3, 9:30-9:40, nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of Qishan County People’s Procuratorate, Weibei West Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

September 4, 12:10-13:10 Xi’azhen Rice Noodle Shop, Dongyi Road, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County; 18:40-19:44 Group 7, Guangming Village, Tianwang Town, High-tech Zone;

September 5, 7:40-18:00 Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County; 18:05-18:10 Dongming Chujiu Store at the entrance of Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 10:

September 1st, 8:00-12:00, Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County;

September 2, 7:10-7:50, take bus No. 305 from Wuzhangyuan Crossroad Station, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County to the second primary school station of Caijiapo, Qishan County; 8:00-18:00, Caijiapo Second Primary School, Qishan County; 18: 10-18:40 Take bus No. 304 from Xindasen Supermarket Station to Wuzhangyuan Crossroad Station;

September 3, 8:10-8:25 nucleic acid sampling point in Jingtai Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County;

From September 5th, 7:10-7:50, take the Caijiapo-Shaanxi Automobile Factory bus from Wuzhangyuan Crossroad Station, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County to Caijiapo Second Primary School in Qishan County; 8:00-18:00 Caijiapo Second Primary School in Qishan County; 18:10-18:40 Take bus No. 304 from Xindasen Supermarket Station to Wuzhangyuan Crossroad Station;

September 6, 8:00-18:00, Caijiapo No. 2 Primary School, Qishan County; 18:10-18:40, take bus No. 304 from Xindasen Supermarket Station to Wuzhangyuan Crossroad Station;

September 7, 7:30-7:40, nucleic acid sampling point in Jingtai Community, Caijiapo Town, Qishan County.

Asymptomatic infected persons 11:

September 1st, 7:45-8:10, apply for insurance at the entrance of Mingyuan Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District; 8:10-11:40, 13:37-16:20 Mingyuan Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District;

September 2, 7:40-11:50, 13:40-18:20 Mingyuan Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District; 13:30-13:35 Mingyuan Preferred Store, District 2, Mingyuan Community, Guo Town, Chencang District;

At 8:30 on September 3, the clinic of Tianwang Village, Tianwang Town, collected nucleic acid;

From 18:30-19:30 on September 4th, take the No. 4 bus in Chencang District (Shuangli Forklift Factory Station – Guozhen Mingyuan Station);

September 5, 7:40-11:50, 13:40-18:20 Mingyuan Primary School, Guo Town, Chencang District; 11:50-13:40, 18:20-19:30 in Mingyuan Community, Guo Town, Chencang District Managed upwards every day.

Please report to the community (village) or unit where you live by telephone immediately, isolate yourself at home, avoid contact with others, and wait for the staff to come to the door for nucleic acid testing and implement classified control measures.