Carry out rain enhancement operations to help spring plowing and spring sowing



Source: Baoji Daily

Release time: 2023-02-09 16:28

Views:

On February 8, Vice Mayor Li Wufa went to the Municipal Meteorological Bureau to investigate and dispatch artificial rain (snow) enhancement operations on site.

At the Municipal Weather Modification Command Center, Li Wufa and his entourage checked the radar echoes to learn about the current drought situation and weather modification operations in the city; the site connected with Chencang, Longxian, Linyou, Taibai, Meixian and other counties via video, and dispatched Artificial rain (snow) operations. Li Wufa requested that the city’s meteorological departments at all levels should make full use of modern monitoring methods to track the weather process in an all-round way, strengthen the linkage between cities and counties, seize all favorable opportunities to implement joint rain (snow) enhancement operations, and give full play to the role of artificial rain (snow) enhancement in drought relief and disaster reduction It plays an important role in monitoring, forecasting and early warning, and contributes to spring agricultural production and forest fire prevention.

It is understood that since November 13 last year, the city has had no effective precipitation. Compared with the same period in history, the city’s average precipitation is 80% less. As of 17:00 on February 8 this year, the Meteorological Department has implemented seven rounds of ground artificial rain (snow) enhancement operations. At present, under the joint action of natural precipitation and artificial rainfall enhancement operations, the precipitation in the operating area of ​​our city is obvious, which plays a positive role in alleviating drought, increasing soil moisture, reducing forest fire risks, and spring plowing and spring sowing.