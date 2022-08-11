Careful and careful preparation to ensure the effectiveness of participation



On August 10, our city held a preparatory work promotion meeting for the 6th Silk Expo Baoji Branch. The special research arranged various preparatory work such as exhibition arrangement and special events before participating in the meeting. Deputy Mayor She Junchen presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The 6th Silk Expo will be held in Xi’an from August 14th to 18th. The city will form a branch group to participate in the exhibition, and independently carry out “1+5+8+N” promotion, project docking, trade negotiation, etc. series of activities. At the meeting, the Municipal Investment Promotion Bureau reported the overall preparations for the exhibition. Municipal departments such as the Municipal Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau and the Municipal Culture and Tourism Bureau and the counties and districts reported the preparation progress and the preparations for the special special events respectively.

The meeting demanded that all counties, districts and relevant departments should earnestly deepen their ideological understanding, shoulder political responsibilities, and build the Silk Fair into a highland for opening up to the outside world in Baoji. It is necessary to highlight the economic and trade theme, closely integrate the characteristic and advantageous industrial chain, plan high-quality packaging projects, actively participate in various activities held in the province, carefully organize independent activities, carry out precise promotion, and strive to introduce a number of large projects and good projects. It is necessary to strengthen overall planning and coordination to realize information exchange and resource sharing. It is necessary to strengthen the work of epidemic prevention and control, publicity and guidance, build a solid bottom line of safety, and ensure that the city’s participation in the exhibition is a complete success and good results.