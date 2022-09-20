On the afternoon of September 14, Yang Guangting, Secretary of the Baoji Municipal Party Committee, emphasized when inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work in Chencang District that all departments at all levels should carry forward the spirit of continuous combat, continuously strengthen accurate thinking, and go all out to carry out nucleic acid screening, flow traceability, and closure and control. Key tasks such as management and control will be done solidly and in place, and the spread of the epidemic will be extinguished as soon as possible, so as to resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control.

Yang Guangting visited Zizhuyuan Community in Chencang District and Nanhuan Road Market in Guozhen Street successively to learn more about the implementation of the closure and control measures. He emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to “stay-at-home, door-to-door service”, strictly implement the requirements for closure and control management, and promptly eliminate environmental items to ensure that the entire process is closed-loop management, seamless, and standardized. It is necessary to do a good job of mass work and provide residents with necessities of life. In particular, it is necessary to ensure the individual needs of special groups such as the elderly, children, and pregnant women, so that the epidemic prevention and control will be stronger and warmer. The staff in the closed control area and isolation point must strictly abide by the epidemic prevention and control discipline, do a good job in self-protection, avoid cross-infection, and prevent risk spillover.

Later, Yang Guangting came to the Chencang District Center for Disease Control and Prevention to learn about the traceability of the case flow and traceability, and held a meeting to analyze the epidemic situation in Chencang District and arrange the next key prevention and control work. He demanded that the work of tracing the source of the flow should be more detailed and in-depth, adhere to the tabular list management, follow the law of virus transmission, fight with wall charts, scientifically and accurately study risk points, and find out the transmission chain, so as to provide accurate and detailed basis for isolation control. Make sure that no dead ends and blind spots are left, identify and control all potential risks, and build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.