FIFTH. Drunk, he threatens operators of a pizzeria, throws a bottle against the window, shattering it. A forty-seven year old from Treviso was denounced by the carabinieri following an episode that had occurred late in the evening of August 15th, in via Vittorio Emanuele in Quinto.

The man around 20.30 had been in the room for a drink. He returned after a couple of hours, in a state of psychophysical alteration. He railed and threatened the owners, probably because they didn’t need a drink, because he was already drunk.

Approaching the entrance, he angrily threw a bottle at the window, fortunately not hitting people. However, he caused damage of a few thousand euros. The thug had then disappeared.

The pizza chef reported the fact to the Arma soldiers, who listened to witnesses and acquired footage from surveillance cameras. The investigations led to identify the author of the damage, a forty-seven year old from the area. His position is being examined by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office.