Home » “Barbaric attack”: Over 160 dead in Nigeria
News

“Barbaric attack”: Over 160 dead in Nigeria

by admin
“Barbaric attack”: Over 160 dead in Nigeria

According to authorities, more than 160 people have been killed in attacks on villagers in Nigeria. Armed groups attacked 20 different towns between Saturday and Monday morning, killing 113 people, the district administration of Bokkos in the central Plateau state said. In neighboring Barkin Ladi, at least 50 more bodies were discovered in four villages, according to a member of the district assembly. There were more than 300 injured.

See also  The United States remains on alert for heat waves and floods – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

You may also like

Airport helps passengers relieve travel stress with therapy...

Family of three and two neighbors taken to...

Falcao’s anger over social networks with one of...

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of...

Voting places for Salvadorans announced in Virginia

These are 7 famous companies that filed for...

Escort found death after crashing on a motorcycle...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

Weather: High risk of flooding in parts of...

They develop an anti-obesity pill that is digested,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy