“Barbaric attack”: Over 160 dead in Nigeria

According to authorities, more than 160 people have been killed in attacks on villagers in Nigeria. Armed groups attacked 20 different towns between Saturday and Monday morning, killing 113 people, the district administration of Bokkos in the central Plateau state said. In neighboring Barkin Ladi, at least 50 more bodies were discovered in four villages, according to a member of the district assembly. There were more than 300 injured.

