‘Barbarita’ talks about the ‘hate’ he felt for Atlético Nacional

What was the experience that marked ‘Barbarita’ with Atlético Nacional?

César Corredor explained that far from changing his love for Millionaires, he gradually changed the way he lived football, especially in the classic rivalries between teams:

“It was difficult when I worked in radio, because I shared dressing rooms and had the opportunity to broadcast. I already had to be objective and not just see the team’s colors… See the plays, the fouls and everything. But the love inside takes and one is not going to leave it in the good and the bad.

Likewise, the comedian said that he has shared with various club ambassador teams over the years, and has even had the opportunity to present his show in the dressing rooms of his soul team. Knowing first-hand the soccer environment in Colombia, for which he made a call to live soccer in peace:

“When they are down, they shake hands, they hug each other. Everything is a matter of friction and it is normal for one to push each other and get angry, but below they are friends. Outside, no one can kill themselves for being a fan of a team. what causes [a los hinchas rivales] is that I celebrate the goal in the face. His goal, celebrate it, greet the player, send him hugs and kisses. But don’t rub it on the other, he doesn’t have to. And when the other scores a goal, he remains calm and quiet.

Reason that surprised in his conversation, since it has been known on previous occasions, the strong rivalry that he would have with the fans of Atlético Nacional, in this regard, the comedian said:

“I was blind and, forgive me for saying, I hated some Nacional players. And the only person, the first club that shook my hand and hired me in a show after 2 years of absence from work, was Atlético Nacional. Professor Juan Carlos Osorio surprised me so much, he told me that it was (a presentation) for the boys from Atlético Nacional ”.

In this sense, Corredor said that his perception of the club, the fans and the rivalry changed forever, because after experiencing a difficult moment given the Covid-19 pandemic, the club that reached out to him was Nacional.

“There are 11 human beings who have a father, mother, children, it hurts them to be verbally and physically mistreated. Please, football in peace.”

The comedian said that this experience has led him to live football more calmly, with affection towards the rival, with respect for life and people who dye themselves in any color. The presentation was virtual and he had access to the interior of the home of each of the purslane club players, which moved the comedian.