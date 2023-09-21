Barbecue evening in a relaxed atmosphere enabled exchange across professional and national borders TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell Internationales

Researchers funded by the Philipp Schwartz Initiative and the TUC Visiting Scholar Program took the opportunity to discuss and network

International researchers met with representatives of the TUC at an informal meeting at Chemnitz University of Technology. Photo: Niklas Schindler Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl (l.), Vice Rector for Teaching and International Affairs at the TUC, and Dr. Benny Liebold, managing director of the IUZ, talked to the guests on site. Photo: Niklas Schindler The barbecue evening also enabled a meeting between host professors such as Prof. Dr. Marco Ragni (r.) from the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences and the TUC Research Center for People and Technology and visiting scientists from other faculties. Photo: Niklas Schindler

As part of an introductory and networking meeting on September 19, 2023 at the Club der Kulturen on the Reichenhainer Straße campus of the Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC), around ten guest scientists met with professors and other representatives of the TUC. Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl, Vice Rector for Teaching and International Affairs at the TUC, opened the meeting in a relaxed and late summer atmosphere, which was also attended by Dr. Benny Liebold, managing director of the TUC’s International University Center (IUZ), took part. This format of informal and casual exchange across national, cultural and subject boundaries is based on an initiative by the TUC university management. The IUZ invited.

The international researchers present were, on the one hand, those receiving funding from the Philipp Schwartz Initiative the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation. On the other hand, sponsored guests were guests as part of the TUC’s Visiting Scholar Program (VSP).

Most of the guests came together with their host professors. Among them were Prof. Dr. Klaus Mößner, holder of the communications engineering professorship, Prof. Dr. Tino Ullrich, holder of the Professorship of Applied Analysis, Prof. Dr. Marco Ragni, holder of the Chair of Predictive Behavior Analysis and Prof. Dr. Ullrich Theodor Schwarz, holder of the Experimental Sensory Professorship at the TUC.

“Very grateful for this opportunity”

Prof. Dr. Vita Ivanova, whose guest stay at Prof. Schwarz’s professorship is supported by the VSP, was enthusiastic about the format: “I recently traveled from Ukraine with my daughter and am very grateful for this opportunity to make contact with other visiting scientists here tie. Everything is still new for me – but thanks to the help of many colleagues at the professorship, especially Prof. Schwarz, and in the administration of Chemnitz University of Technology, I got off to a very good start. The visiting scientist program also made a significant contribution to this.”

“I feel very comfortable in Chemnitz”

Dr. Isamil Özdemir, a recipient of funding under the Philipp Schwartz Initiative, added: “Thanks to the funding, I have been able to research and work safely and independently of my home country for a year now. I am very grateful to have this opportunity for support and exchange with German researchers and I feel very comfortable in Chemnitz.”

Prof. Dr. was also interested in the IUZ’s funding programs. Sebastian Gechert, holder of the Professorship of Macroeconomics at the TUC: “The evening gave me extensive information about funding opportunities for international scientists at Chemnitz University of Technology. This has given me additional perspectives in expanding collaboration with research partners.”

Background: Visiting Scholar Program and Philipp Schwartz Initiative

With the Philipp Schwartz Initiative The Alexander von Humboldt Foundation gives universities and research institutions in Germany the opportunity to accept researchers at risk as part of a fellowship. Four researchers are currently at the TUC as part of the Philipp Schwartz Initiative. Further information: www.tu-chemnitz.de/international/vernetzung/psi/index.php

With the Visiting Scholar Program Chemnitz University of Technology promotes research partnerships that are established and can look back on shared successes. The program is aimed at tandems of Chemnitz professorships and international guests who have already worked together, for example in projects or publications. Visiting Scholars can conduct research at Chemnitz University of Technology for a period of three to six months. Eight researchers are currently being funded by the VSP at the TUC. Additional Information: www.tu-chemnitz.de/visitingscholar

Matthias Fejes

20.09.2023

