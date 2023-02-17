DIARY OF HUILA, NEIVA

Due to the continuous scenes of insecurity that Neiva has experienced for several months, the Neiva Mayor’s Office indicated that the barbecue restriction in the city center would return as of March 1. It would not be the only measure that the mayor of the city, Gorky Muñoz Calderón, is considering to implement new security measures.

Among the measures that also seek to counteract the accident rate in the Huilense capital, are: re-implement the restriction of motorcycle companions in the downtown of Neiva, curfew for minors under 18 years of age from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 00 am, prohibition of motorcycle circulation throughout the city from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am Through a decree, authorities will announce at the time, the restrictions that will remain firm as of next March 1 of 2023.

“We would once again restrict the barbecue area in the city center with a quadrant that will be making the necessary coordinates known. The restriction for minors is due to the obvious cases in which they are involved in the sale of drugs and create disorder”, said the mayor of Neiva Gorky Muñoz.

The non-griller measure would be “constant, we have already spoken with the union and some leaders about this measure, when I became mayor we made a commitment, that I would lift the measure, but if the insecurity figures rose again , I would implement it again and that is what I am going to do”, said Muñoz Calderón.