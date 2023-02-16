Home News Barbecue restriction would come back into force in the downtown area of ​​Neiva
News

Barbecue restriction would come back into force in the downtown area of ​​Neiva

by admin
Barbecue restriction would come back into force in the downtown area of ​​Neiva

There are several measures that municipal authorities are advancing so that they begin to apply as of March 1.

The insecurity events that have been taking place in the city have made the authorities begin to study some measures that they intend to implement as of March 1 in the capital of Huila.

Among the measures that also seek to counteract the accident rate in the Huilense capital, are:

Re-implement the motorcycle companion restriction in the downtown area of ​​Neiva.

Curfew for children under 18 years of age from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Ban on motorcycles throughout the city from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Through a decree, authorities will announce at the time, the restrictions that will remain firm as of March 1, 2023.

See also  When Zhao Yide was supervising and inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work in Xi'an, he emphasized that the fastest speed to encircle and eliminate sporadic epidemics, and resolutely build a tight line of defense against imported and internal rebounds_Shaanxi Provincial People's Government

You may also like

Guatapurí River Ecopark in Valledupar does not require...

Not to believe! Man was tied up with...

Galatasaray players will donate their salary for the...

For alleged influence peddling, Barguil was quoted as...

Chocó Prosecutor achieved three convictions

The Blue Sky Rescue Team will set off...

Insurers do not want to sell policies for...

They investigate the military for the operation that...

The CCP’s heavyweight document is long overdue and...

They will build tertiary roads in six municipalities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy