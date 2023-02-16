There are several measures that municipal authorities are advancing so that they begin to apply as of March 1.

The insecurity events that have been taking place in the city have made the authorities begin to study some measures that they intend to implement as of March 1 in the capital of Huila.

Among the measures that also seek to counteract the accident rate in the Huilense capital, are:

Re-implement the motorcycle companion restriction in the downtown area of ​​Neiva.

Curfew for children under 18 years of age from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Ban on motorcycles throughout the city from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Through a decree, authorities will announce at the time, the restrictions that will remain firm as of March 1, 2023.