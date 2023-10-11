Barbie revolutionizes e-commerce at Halloween

Barbie, the iconic doll passionate about fashion and fun for children and adults, is taking the world of e-commerce by storm, beyond the movie, through Mercado Libre.

With an increase in demand for costumes, toys and collectibles related to the famous doll, Colombians’ favorite ecosystem is becoming the epicenter of Barbie fever this Halloween season.

What is even more impressive is not only the fact that this film has broken records at the box office, nor the fact that its director, Gr eta Gerwig, has become the first woman to direct the most successful film in history .

What is really surprising this season is the impressive 400% increase in searches for costumes related to this Mattel character in the last two months on the most popular e-commerce platform in Latin America.

This shows that Barbie continues to be a role model and a source of inspiration for people of all ages in the country for Halloween.

On Mercado Libre, Barbie fans can choose from a wide variety of costumes, with a total of 1,400 options available on the platform, of which almost 663 are national and 776 are international. This shows that there is Barbie for a while in Colombia with products from all over the world.

In terms of prices, there are costumes for this doll for all budgets, but the average ticket for these products in Mercado Libre for adults is $96,832, while for children it is $95,568.

In addition to costumes, other of the most searched products related to Barbie in Mercado Libre Colombia are “toys/games” and “dolls”.

This is not a surprise, considering that Barbie has been an icon of children’s fun for decades and her popularity has increased following the release of her film worldwide, which has grossed a staggering sum of 1.38 billion dollars.

Among other articles related to this emblematic toy, Mercado Libre Colombia highlights the “Barbie Dream House With Lights and Sounds 100% Original”los “Barbie Synthetic Sports Sneakers for Women”he “Barbie Pink Dress for Girls”he “Hot Wheels Barbie 1956 Corvette (2023) First Edition” and the “Barbie Girl Birthday Tutu Dress”. Once again Barbara’s pink conquers from fashion to fun at home.

You may be interested in: New system to settle debts in arrears

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

